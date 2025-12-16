What you need to know

Motorola launched its G Power 2026 with a flat 6.8-inch FHD Plus display and a 5,200mAh battery for two days of scrolling.

The latest mid-range focuses on bringing speed to users to keep up with them, as well as a 50MP main camera with several AI tools focused on photography.

The Moto G Power 2026 launches on January 8 for $299.

If you thought Motorola's G 2026 was the final hoorah, you'd be mistaken, as the brand is announcing a mid-range to take you into the new year.

Right in the midst of the holidays, we have the new Moto G Power 2026 to get ourselves ready for the brand's next generation of mid-ranges. In a press release, Motorola states that its latest G Power was built with speed in mind to keep up with your wild digital (and daily) life. Set for a January 8 market debut with a $299 price, the Moto G Power 2026 features a flat 6.8-inch FHD Plus display. Motorola builds on this with 120Hz refresh rate support and up to 1,000nits of peak brightness.

Another area Motorola sought to expand upon was the phone's durability. Specifications list 14 MIL-STD-810H resilience, capable of withstanding "drops, temperature extremes, and humidity." For the screen, Motorola leveraged Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, as well as an IP68 and IP69 rating for water protection.

Bringing the speed and reliability that Motorola claims the G Power is capable of is MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. It's worth mentioning that this is the same chip that empowered the G Power 2025 earlier this year.

Flip the G Power over to find its dual-camera array inside a square housing. The design is pretty similar to what Motorola brought with its G Power 2025 edition. Leading the duo is the main shooter: a 50MP lens with Quad Pixel Technology and OIS (optical image stabilization). In tandem, Moto states the device is capable of capturing your memories in greater detail. Flanking the 50MP is an 8MP ultrawide, macro vision lens combo.

The display houses the 32MP selfie camera. Motorola's photography-focused AI continues with Auto Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, and Shot Optimization.

The AI features roll on with Google's involvement through Gemini and Circle to Search. Consumers will grab Android 16 with the Moto G Power 2026, alongside "Smart Connect." Motorola states Smart Connect lets users quickly transfer files and sync experiences. The company itself adds Moto Secure, Unplugged, Family Space, ThinkShield, and Hello UX.

Raise a brow at this budget phone

Internal hardware specifications include a 5,200mAh battery that Motorola claims can sustain users for roughly two days. Battery Care helps users keep tabs on its health, as well as providing tracking support for optimized performance. Motorola combined this battery with 30W charging to deliver "hours of use" in a few minutes. The phone's 8GB of RAM helps with switching tabs and the demands of other key uses. The company highlights its AI-powered RAM Boost for up to 16GB of virtual RAM for "speed and responsiveness."

As previously stated, the Moto G Power 2026 will be available on January 8 for $299. The device is featured in two colors: PANTONE Pure Cashmere and PANTONE Evening Blue. Consumers can find the device on Best Buy, Amazon, and motorola.com when the time comes. Those in Canada can expect the phone to launch with a $449 price tag.