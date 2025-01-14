Motorola just dropped a pair of good-looking affordable phones under $300

What you need to know

The new Moto G Power 2025 features wireless charging and an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating for improved durability.

The Moto G 2025 comes with 30W charging, Gorilla Glass 3, and IP52 water and dust resistance.

Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and run Android 15 out of the box.

The Moto G Power 2025 starts at $299, and the Moto G 2025 starts at $199, with availability beginning within the next few weeks.

We're just two weeks into 2025, and Motorola is dropping its first phones of the year. The Moto G Power 2025 and Moto G 2025 (which now omit the "5G" from their names) are the company's latest budget devices for anyone not looking to spend too much on a smartphone, and both come with colorful designs and large batteries.

Reading the duo is the Moto G Power 2025, which sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Departing from last year's Moto G Power 5G 2024 a bit, the design more closely resembles the rest of Motorola's lineup with a seamless vegan leather back that covers the 50MP triple camera array.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which is a slight downgrade from last year's chip. Still, performance should prove adequate, and the difference will likely be negligible, especially with the 8GB of RAM on board. The phone also runs Android 15 out of the box with features like audio sharing, enhanced accessibility, and Smart Connect.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Underneath it all is a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola says should enable all-day battery life. There's also 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola is also stepping up its protection for the Moto G Power 2025, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the display. The phone also sports MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, similar to the OnePlus 13 — the first we've seen on a Motorola phone at this price point. This means the phone can withstand being submerged and should be able to hold out when facing high-pressure water jets.

The Moto G Power 2025 comes in Slate Gray and a rather striking Leaf Green and will be available starting February 6 for $299 unlocked.

The Moto G 2025 is Sapphire Blue. (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G 2025 is a step down from the Power. It features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display and the same Dimensity 6300 chipset, which seems pretty comparable to the Snapdragon chip powering last year's model. The difference between this and the Power 2025 is the lower 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage (compared to 256GB).

The Power 2025 comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the Moto G 2025 sports a 2MP macro sensor. Both have ambient light sensors.

The Moto G 2025 gets a 5,000mAh battery and upgraded charging speeds up to 30W when compared to its predecessor, although it misses out on wireless charging. Protection also isn't as robust with Gorilla Glass 3 over the display and IP52 water and dust resistance.

However, just like the Power 2025, the Moto G 2025 sports a vegan leather finish on the back and comes in Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue. It will be available starting January 30 for $199.