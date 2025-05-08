What you need to know

The Moto G86 will feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main lens, and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens.

It will be powered by the Dimensity 7300, and offer up to 12GB of RAM (expandable virtually) and a 120Hz pOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i.

The phone is expected to offer dual battery options (likely region-dependent) and impressive IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD 810 durability ratings.

Motorola recently dropped its highly anticipated Razr foldables for the masses. And it appears the company isn’t done yet, as a new set of leaks reveal what to expect from its next handsets.

While we recently saw a Moto G56 leak that revealed an interesting update schedule, tipster Evan Blass has now shared another Moto G series phone spec sheet. It is the Moto G86, and it should be coming as a successor to the Moto G85 that was released back in 2024.

Like the Moto G56 leak, the G86 information doesn’t reveal any fancy OS updates; rather, it ships with Android 15 paired with two years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates for the EMEA regions (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

The design is familiar, with a flat display coupled with a square camera visor with three sensors instead of two from the previous iteration. The primary one is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 f/1.88) sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro vision sensor. For selfies, the device will host a 32MP lens.

Enhanced Performance and Durability

The upcoming Moto G86 will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 SoC, and it will have two RAM variants — 8GB and 12GB — both of which have virtual RAM boosted up to 24GB. Onboard storage options comprise 128GB and 256GB models. The device will also feature a 6.67-inch pOLED 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 7i.

The other notable trait include 5200mAh and 6720mAh battery capacities — which should likely be segregated based on region — and 33W fast charging. Interestingly, it will have IP68/IP69 protection alongside MIL-STD 810, indicating the device will have a solid build and premium standard water and dust resistance to compete against the best Android phones out there.

As for the launch, considering the timing of the G85 last year, we should know more in the coming weeks.