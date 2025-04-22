The Motorola Razr 2025 leaks in all angles ahead of official launch

What you need to know

Motorola's upcoming Razr 2025 smartphone has apparently leaked, showing off all angles of the device.

Leaked promotional materials for the Razr 2025 reveal a blue carbon fiber colorway, as well as a green option.

The entire Motorola Razr 2025 lineup, including the budget Razr 2025 model, is expected to be announced April 24.

The Motorola Razr 2025 lineup is expected to be officially revealed this week, on April 24, 2025, according to past teasers. Ahead of that date, the Motorola Razr 2025's promotional materials have leaked courtesy of Evan Blass, revealing every angle of the upcoming flip-style foldable. The Razr 2025, called the Razr 60 in non-U.S. markets, is expected to be the cheapest of the flip phones in Motorola's 2025 series.

The promotional images reveal at least three Motorola Razr 2025 colors, including a sleek navy blue colorway with what appears to be a carbon-fiber-style finish and texture. The photos also show off a green finish with both light and darker tones, plus another colorway somewhere between silver and tan.

The latter color is only shown off via its side profile, making it unclear what exactly this finish will look like or be called. You can view the full gallery of Motorola Razr 2025 leaked images below:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Official social media teasers from Motorola revealed the apparent launch date for the Razr 2025, which is set for April 24. This is significantly earlier than Motorola's launch of the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 last year.

Per the latest rumors and leaks, the regular Razr 2025 is set to keep its general form factor, while the Plus model is expected to pick up a few major upgrades. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could get a faster chip, bigger screen, and better main camera sensor. All the upgrades will be officially revealed later this week.