What you need to know

Motorola posted an official teaser for its Razr 2025, which gave a slight look at its design and colors.

The company's 10-second teaser also hinted at its finishes, which seemingly includes a wood option.

Motorola confirmed its Razr 2025 will arrive on April 24.

The next Motorola phone launch is shaping up to be a major one as the company teases its next "iconic" flip.

Motorola's U.S. X account started teasing the upcoming launch of the Razr 2025 earlier today (Apr. 10). We're coming up on the brand's typical release window for a foldable phone, and it seems we won't be disappointed. Motorola offered a short, 10-second clip of the next Razr, which features three foldables. This is curious, to say the least. Each device sports a different color, but there may be more behind Motorola showing a trio.

While the teaser doesn't give us the clearest look at the phones, it seems Motorola is sticking with dual cameras on the cover display. The cover screen is also expected to fully cover the front, like it has over the past couple of generations.

There's also a quick additional teaser, which glosses over the classic Motorola batwing logo. The clip shows off the red, blue, and (forest?) green colors; however, there's a wood finish, too.

Motorola delivers its latest teaser with the tagline, "When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary." The company is looking to "Make It Iconic" on April 24.

When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary. #MakeItIconic 4/24 pic.twitter.com/tJ3Mk67uaLApril 10, 2025

The end of last week held a major Motorola Razr 2025 leak, which seemingly left nothing to the imagination. The Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 are expected to retain the design language the company has provided for the past few generations. That means a full 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display for the Plus model. The Plus is also rumored to receive Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Rumors add the phone could sport an "action button" on its left side and come packed with loads of Moto AI.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest leaks claim the base Razr 2025 could see a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display and opt for the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip instead of Qualcomm.

There were rumors that the next Plus iteration could grab 68W wired fast charging, but that remains to be seen as Motorola may not push the charger to this level on release. This charger could be paired with a larger 4,275mAh capacity battery — or, perhaps even 4,500mAh — once it debuts.

The wood finish hinted at in Motorola's official teaser reminds us of a leak from mid-March. A few renders were discovered of the new phone in a wood finish, similar to what Motorola did with the Moto X. However, it's unclear if the company has opted for real wood or if it's fake, considering it seems a bit too glossy.