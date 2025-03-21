What you need to know

A leak on X claims Motorola is looking to deliver a wooden finish for its Razr Plus 2025.

The leaked rendering doesn't give enough details about the authenticity of the device's proposed wood finish.

The Moto X was a truly unique phone with a real wood finish, which Motorola similarly for the Edge 50 Ultra in 2024.

A new design leak for Motorola's upcoming foldable surfaced and shows off a unique aesthetic choice.

The latest leak concerns the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 as a post by Evan Blass on X showcased a rendering of a potential design choice for consumers (via 9to5Google). Curiously, all the tipster says is "Ultra" in the post, which likely refers to its international name, the Razr 60 Ultra. Meanwhile, what the rendering shows off is a wooden finish for the back of the upcoming Razr Plus. It's a lighter wood with the Motorola "M" symbol in its center and the Razr name right beneath it.

There are some uncertainties about this finish, most notably about its authenticity. From the rendering video, it's not clear if Motorola is leaning toward real wood or if this is a type of faux wood. As the publication also notes, the rendering shows the rear panel as glossy. That doesn't exactly scream real wood unless Motorola is giving the next Razr Plus the same polishing treatment you would give flooring in your home.

That could just be for a more interesting viewing experience or it could truly reflect the nature of the panel. The tipster also gave a few brief looks at three more color options for the Razr Plus this year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / X) (Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

If this leak is accurate, it wouldn't be the first time Motorola dropped such an unconventional finish like wood before. Over a decade ago, the company dropped the Moto X, which provided consumers with the choice of several wood grains for its rear panel.

Since then, Motorola has provided wood backing on devices like the Edge 50 Ultra from 2024. The company dropped three phones, each with a unique set of finishes that broke the norm. Consumers could purchase them with either a wood grain back or a vegan leather finish.

There's a chance Motorola could chase a similar theme this year as a few leaked Razr Plus 2025 renders showcased it with a faux leather back. Aside from that, the device looked relatively similar to what we've gotten these past couple of years. It seems Motorola could continue to provide a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display and a 4-inch cover screen. Other rumors claim the OEM could finally step up its wired charging game and give the Razr Plus 2025 68W wired charging support.

More importantly, there's speculation that the foldable could launch sooner this year, potentially in April.