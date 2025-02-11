A major Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leak just revealed its sleek new look

What you need to know

Leaked renders show the Razr Plus 2025 in a sleek dark green with a faux leather back for a premium feel.

A huge cover display is one of the standout features, offering full compatibility with Android apps—something most flip phones can’t do.

It’ll likely have a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display, a 4-inch OLED cover screen, and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The hype around Motorola's upcoming Razr 2025 series is building as early renders of the Razr Plus 2025 (or Razr 60 Ultra in some places) have just surfaced.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) made waves as one of the best foldable phones on the market, solidifying its spot as a standout in the flip phone segment. But now, the hype is shifting to whispers about its successor.

Courtesy of AndroidHeadlines, we’ve got leaked renders of Motorola’s upcoming clamshell foldable device, codenamed Orion. The shots showcase a dark green color paired with a stitched faux leather back, hinting at a luxurious and polished design.

What sets the Razr Plus 2025 apart is its huge cover display that works seamlessly with all Android apps—something most flip phones can’t match.

The leaked images don’t show many big design changes. As per the leaked renders, the right edge houses the volume buttons and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

AndroidHeadlines shared a bunch of pics, but the foldable screen inside is still under wraps. One shot hints at a punch-hole camera and slim bezels. Down at the bottom, you’ve got the SIM slot, mic, USB-C port, and speaker all lined up.

Further on the hardware front, the leak hints that the upcoming device will stick with its 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display and the standout 4-inch OLED cover screen. Under the hood, it’s expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, probably the seven-core version tweaked for foldables.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

It's also likely that the Razr Plus 2025 will rock a dual-camera setup on the back. Though specifics are still unknown, rumors suggest it could combine a wide-angle lens with a telephoto lens—bringing back a feature that was missing in last year’s model.

The Razr Plus 2025 is also rumored to pack a 4,000mAh battery, likely keeping the 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds from its predecessor. But with the possible shift to a 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it’s unclear how battery life will hold up. We’ll have to wait for some hands-on testing to see if there’s any real improvement.