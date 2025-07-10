Honestly, I'm a sucker when it comes to retro gaming hardware and emulation. And it's even worse when you combine the two, such is the case with a lot of these newer retro gaming handhelds. Since there are so many to choose from, and Prime Day 2025 in full swing, I figured it'd be a good time to share five of my current favorites.

The great thing about having so many options is that there are a bunch of different designs to choose from. Especially since we've been seeing a resurgence in clamshell handhelds since the RG35XXSP last year. Now, we have options like the RG34XXSP, which includes dual joysticks, an excellent hinge, and is on sale for 15% off on Prime Day.

But that's not the only option, as we have the classic Miyoo Mini Plus, which has been around for the past few years and can be had for under $50. Then there's the TrimUI Brick, which is more powerful than the Miyoo Mini Plus and has one of the best screens I've ever used on a retro handheld. Oh, and it's also on sale for 10% off over at Amazon.

Anbernic RG34XXSP: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon So far in 2025, we've seen quite a few various clamshell handhelds released, but the RG34XXSP is still my favorite. It's small enough to throw in my pocket, but powerful enough to play games up to N64, Dreamcast, and even a bit of PSP.

Miyoo Mini Plus: $54.99 $47.99 at Amazon This is the oldest handheld on the list, but that doesn't mean it should be overlooked. The Miyoo Mini Plus remains one of the best retro handhelds out there, offering an excellent experience and is capable of playing up to PS1 and Nintendo DS.

Anbernic RG40XXV: $94.98 $75.99 at Amazon If you want a Game Boy-like retro handheld but need a bigger screen and a joystick, then the Anbernic RG40XXV is perfect. It features a 4-inch IPS display and offers the same level of gameplay as the RG34XXSP, just in a vertical form factor.

TrimUI Brick: $75.99 $67.99 at Amazon With the TrimUI Brick, you're basically getting an improved Miyoo Mini Plus. While performance is excellent, the real story is the 3.2-inch screen with its 1024 x 768 resolution that looks as crisp as it can get.

Powkiddy X35H: $89.99 $71.99 at Amazon We would be remiss if we didn't include at least one horizontal handheld. With that, I'm a big fan of the Powkiddy X35H, with its 3.5-inch IPS display, dual microSD card slots, and there's even a mini HDMI port so you can hook it up to your TV.

If you just search for "retro handhelds" on Amazon, you're going to find endless listings, many of which are also on sale. However, there are a few options out there that might look good on paper, but definitely won't deliver an enjoyable experience when it arrives.

These include the V40 Max, which has an awful D-pad and triggers, and the performance is severely lacking. Then there's something like the X6 handheld, which again looks good, and is even cheaper than anything else on this list. However, you'll end up with something that feels like it belongs in a kid's Happy Meal, and not a handheld that you paid more than $30 for.

