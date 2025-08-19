What you need to know

Meta’s Hypernova glasses are shaping up as a middle step between its current smart shades and full AR, with a small display for alerts and mini-apps.

Priced around $800, Meta seems to be aiming for mainstream buyers, not just high-end enthusiasts.

They’ll come with a wristband and touch controls on the frame for navigation.

Meta is gearing up to launch its first smart glasses with a built-in display, and the price might be easier on the wallet than originally expected.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Meta may reveal new smart glasses with a built-in display by the end of September, targeting a starting price of about $800 (via UploadVR).

Meta’s first smart glasses with a display coming in September will now be priced from $800. They were originally expected to be $1000+. The change stems in part from the company accepting lower margins to boost demand — a common tactic for new products. https://t.co/rgkZsDDEekAugust 17, 2025

Over the past year, the mixed reality segment has made one thing clear: price drives adoption. Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro, even with its advanced features and heavy marketing push, hasn’t gained much traction. Its steep cost is seen as the main hurdle, sending a clear warning to companies like Meta as they get ready to roll out their own AR glasses.

Meta’s upcoming smart glasses, dubbed "Hypernova," were first pegged at up to $1,400. The price has now reportedly dropped to around $800, which is said to include an sEMG wristband controller.

Gurman notes that the lower price is probably just a starting point. Adding prescription lenses or other style options could push the final cost higher.

More than just shades

Hypernova glasses are reportedly building on Meta’s Ray-Ban and Oakley smart shades, adding a small display on the right lens for alerts and mini-apps. You’ll control them with the sEMG wristband, using apps for photos, media, maps, and notifications. Think of them as a bridge to Meta’s bigger AR plans.

According to the report, Gurman says Meta’s Hypernova will offer just basic smart glass features. It’s meant as a stopgap, paving the way for Orion, Meta’s full-fledged AR glasses.

The glasses are set to run a customized version of Android, though they probably won’t have a dedicated app store. Alongside the wristband, you’ll navigate them with taps and swipes on the side frame.

The lower price suggests Meta is aiming for the mainstream, not just tech enthusiasts willing to splurge on something like the Apple Vision Pro. Whether $800 smart glasses can go beyond a novelty and become a daily essential is still up in the air.