What you need to know

A leaker posted a supposed rendering of Meta's upcoming Hypernova smart glasses, which are expected to be the 3rd Gen Ray-Bans.

The design looks awfully similar to the pair Meta and Ray-Ban launched earlier in 2025, with solid black coloring around the entire frame.

This leak also showcased Meta's sEMG bracelet, which is designed to be a necessary input partner for the glasses.

The Hypernova was reported to feature a singular display at the bottom of its red side lens; however, rumors of a Hypernova 2 already suggest it could feature a display in each lens.

If you're one for smart glasses, this new Meta Ray-Ban leak might catch your eye, as it could indicate the company's upcoming release.

A leaked look at Meta's upcoming Hypernova smart glasses was posted on X by tipster Luna. It's worth noting that the tipster called the device by what would be its codename. The Hypernova is expected to drop as the Meta Ray-Ban 3 (3rd Gen) whenever the company is ready. Now, from the leaked rendering, we can spot a pair of glasses similar in design to the previous 2nd Gen model.

The coloring approach seems similar to Meta's latest smart glasses release with Ray-Ban. The latest model features solid coloring for the frames; however, there was a limited edition translucent pair, which makes us wonder if that'll come back.

Meta's VR Future

Meta Hypernova and Ceres Wristband (low res) pic.twitter.com/N1QS28A5efJune 30, 2025

It also seems like the arms are slightly wider, especially toward the lenses. The design of the front also appears to stick to the slightly higher aesthetic toward the sides, giving a butterfly effect.

Another interesting product alongside the glasses is Meta's rumored sEMG bracelet. Its design seems relatively similar to official images we've seen from Meta. With both devices appearing suddenly like this in a new leak, there's speculation that a launch could be fast approaching.

Speaking of launch, Luna suggests in a separate post that Meta could be gearing up for a slight name change. Instead of running with Hypernova or simply using Ray-Ban Meta again, these glasses could launch as the "Meta Celeste." What's more, the tipster claims the company could stylize this as "Meta | Celeste."

Android & Games

At least in the early firmware, Meta Hypernova (Celeste preliminary) seems to have a built-in mini-game called Hypertrail. Looking over the assets, it may be inspired by Galaga or similar but also involve the user's location in some way. pic.twitter.com/TYEb8gYANJJuly 1, 2025

The tipster concluded with one final leak: the potential for the Hypernova (or Celeste) glasses to come packed with a built-in mini-game. Luna claims the glasses might feature a game called "Hypertrail," which seems to be inspired by the retro game Galaga, and may even "involve the user's location in some way."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meta's next-gen Ray-Ban glasses have garnered some hype, especially since this device is expected to have a display built in. The Hypernova (3rd gen Ray-Ban) is said to have a singular screen implanted in the right lens at the bottom. Moreover, the report from April stated the glasses could feature a full set of Android-powered computational software. As such, the Hypernova could receive a stacked array of apps already on deck; however, it might lack a full-fledged app store.

While the Hypernova probably won't replace your phone, it'll likely serve as an input alternative that still relies on that connection.

Reports add that Meta is likely working on some camera improvements for these glasses, too. Meta is expected to release these Hypernova glasses sometime in 2025, but there are already rumors of a Hypernova 2 that might sport two displays, one in each lens.

The sEMG bracelet we've seen leaked today (July 1) is something Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich playtested earlier this year. The bracelet is designed to take XR (augmented reality) to new heights, giving users a more intuitive method for digital input. The sEMG is said to be "more private" than voice input when in public places, and it keeps you a little more aware, as you're not preoccupied with a handheld screen.

The bracelet also seems quite necessary for Meta's smart glasses future as, according to Sutrich, "Using a pair of smart glasses without this band is akin to using a smartphone without a touch screen."