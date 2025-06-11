What you need to know

Xreal reportedly dropped some key details about its Project Aura XR smart glasses during the Augmented World Expo (AWE).

The company stated its glasses will require a "puck" that handles the heavier computing/processing power for data, and it will be "tethered."

Xreal also detailed the use of a modified X1S chip in the glasses; however, the puck will leverage an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Project Aura was unveiled during I/O 2025, and the device is set to debut later this year.

Some crucial information about Xreal's Android XR glasses pursuit has come to light following a recent event appearance.

The company reportedly highlighted a few key details that brought its Android XR glasses into perspective at the Augmented World Expo (AWE), per Gizmodo. One major specification is that Xreal's glasses, codenamed "Project Aura," will require a "tethered puck" for its computing processes. In short, the glasses won't have the capability to process all of the data they absorb from within the frames. Users will need to have this computing puck with them.

Inside this puck is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. However, Xreal didn't detail which Qualcomm chip it will choose to empower Project Aura, so we might have to wait a little longer on that.

Something that's a little more concrete was discussed regarding Project Aura's lens displays. According to the post, the company stated Project Aura will receive "flat prism lens" technology. This tech will supposedly increase a user's field of view to roughly 70 degrees, thanks to its "triangular-shaped glass pane." More than that, Xreal states the glasses will contain a modified X1 chip known as the X1S. The former can be found in the Xreal One frames.

A Familiar Tune

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One thing worth unpacking in all of this is Xreal's reported reliance on a puck for Project Aura's heavier computing power. This is quite similar to what Meta did with its Orion AR glasses. Consumers were required to pop a wallet-sized puck into their pockets, so the glasses could do their thing. However, Meta's Orion could pull data from the puck remotely via Quest Air Link. What Xreal has reportedly described is a "tethered" experience.

Meta also made its puck much more efficient, so we'll have to see where Xreal lands with Project Aura.

If you missed it, Xreal unveiled Project Aura during I/O 2025, its first-ever pair of XR-powered smart glasses. Xreal showed off some of its tech, like the use of three cameras in front to capture spatial data. This enables Project Aura to track/understand where you are, like a VR headset. More importantly, Project Aura is an OST device (optical see-through). This lets the user see the world around them while also viewing their virtual notifications or navigational directions.

Xreal is preparing to debut Project Aura officially later this year. On a related note, the Xreal Eye, a $99 add-on for its One smart glasses, went up for pre-order in some places.