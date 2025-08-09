Anyone who's read through some of my work probably can tell I'm not on the AI hype-train. I understand it's coming and there's nothing we can do about it. It's just entirely profit-driven, and there's nothing we can do about that, either. Simply put, companies like Google will churn out AI-powered nonsense nonstop as long as it makes them money. They can apologize for it later.

I could go on and on about how you're being fooled with buzzwords like "learning" and "intelligence" while it's really just programming, but I'm tired of writing it, and people are tired of reading it. You are either on the AI train or not.

Instead, I found something from Google Gemini that blew my socks off.

I'm talking about the latest Gemini Gem, the Storybook. It's a prebuilt routine that will let you tell it what to write about and how to illustrate it, then put out a 10-page children's book. Nothing more, nothing less.

Why do I care (and why should you)?

It's something AI like Gemini could already do, but packaging it up nicely into its own user-space makes it one of the best things Google has done in a long time.

You might wonder why a middle-aged, grumpy man cares about a way to make children's storybooks. Besides having grandkids (who love this), I really don't. It's not the product itself as much as the presentation and the benefit it brings to kids. Try it yourself if you haven't, and I think you'll get it.

I'm not foolish; I know someone thinks this will help Gemini turn a profit when all is said and done, but I'm not even thinking about that part of it. I'm thinking about a young parent (or grandparent) sitting with a child and using the tool to make a delightful story that kids will not only love, but want to share with their friends.

AI isn't designed for kids; in fact, a lot of it can be very harmful, and a look at the latest tech news can tell you more than you wanted to know about people using AI to exploit others, including kids. It sucks, but it's human nature to use any new technology to make other people's lives miserable. When the apes eventually replace us, I hope they can do better.

But I digress. Mostly, this reminds me of something the "old" Google would do. Google, which wanted to help cure cancer, or use balloons to get free internet for people in places like Africa. The Google that knew the world needed to be a better place, and it had the money to do it. Something we haven't seen lately.

This probably won't spark some sort of new Google revolution where the company goes back to its "Don't Be Evil" roots or anything even close. We're still going to see Google push consumer-grade crap at us in the hopes that we'll trade money or our information for it, but a bright spot is still a bright spot, and I'll take what I can get.

I want to see more of this

There are plenty of ways the idea of making something dedicated and therefore easy to do can be mixed in with AI. If it's something great for the next generation, even better.

I want to see more of it. Find an interface to let Gemini help kids learn to code, or seniors track their retirement benefits. Do it so you can click a link to one place, ask for it, and it's formatted and just happens, versus needing to phrase the input prompt perfectly.

I know how to ask Gemini a question the "right" way to get the results I want. You might, too. Most people do not. Those are the people Google needs to help, not the techno nerds who mess with everything. If the shoe fits, and all that...

In my list of wants, this isn't up there in importance with world peace or eliminating poverty or anything. Quite frankly, it also seems like something we would see from the "old" Apple (yeah, Apple has changed, too) while Google worried about token limits and integers.

Whatever the case, I love to see it. Now show me more like it.