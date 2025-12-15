Google's Search Live conversations in AI Mode are now 'more fluid and expressive'

What you need to know

Google is using an upgraded Gemini native audio model for Search Live, bringing more dynamic conversations to the AI feature.

Search Live's voice can now make changes to speed, tone, and style in real time.

The feature is rolling out this week for Search Live users in the U.S. in the iOS and Android versions of the Google app.

First available as a Google Labs experiment, Search Live became a core part of the AI Mode experience when it debuted in the U.S. in September 2025. It made it possible to have a back-and-forth conversation with AI while using Google Search. If you're familiar with Gemini Live, Search Live is similar, but its goal is to connect you with links and sites on the web. Now, it's becoming conversational thanks to a native audio model update.

The refresh brings responses that are "more fluid and expressive" to Search Live users. Powered by the latest Gemini 2.5 Flash Native Audio 12-25 model, the Search Live is more dynamic, adjusting its voice speed, tone, and style based on your preferences. Google announced the upgrade in a blog post, saying that Search Live users can now "enjoy smoother, more natural conversations."

Search Live's enhanced conversational understanding lets you customize how your AI's voice sounds on the fly. In the example YouTube video below, Google shows off Search Live answering a question about a rock, leveraging the live video feed and internet sources.

You can now have more fluid and expressive conversations when you go Live with Search. - YouTube Watch On

In this example, Search Live responds with a fast-talking, bright, and enthusiastic voice. Then, the user asks Search Live to talk slower so their child can understand, and the voice immediately becomes deeper and more authoritative. It also speaks in a slower pace with more emphasis on enunciation in the delivery, so a young child can understand.

These changes happen in real time with no delay. They're specific to your current Search Live conversation, so you can ask for a custom speaking style every time you go live with AI Mode.

The upgrades come from the latest Gemini native audio model, which is also rolling out in Gemini Live, and is available for developers in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

When you can try Search Live's smoother conversations

Search Live's upgraded conversations are rolling out for all U.S. users. The rollout began Dec. 12 and will continue over the course of this week. You can find it in the Google app for iOS and Android.