CES 2026: Samsung shows off foldable display tech that may just give the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a huge advantage

What you need to know:

Samsung Display showcased an entirely creaseless panel, highlighting the difference next to a current-gen device.

The panel doesn't have any visible crease whatsoever, and it doesn't sacrifice image quality.

While Samsung didn't indicate whether the tech will make its way into a consumer device, it is a distinct possibility that it could end up on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 when it debuts later this year.

Samsung did all the right things with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it looks like it will continue to deliver meaningful upgrades with this year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 as well. While touring Samsung Display's installation at CES 2026, I ran into a demo highlighting the company's upcoming creaseless panel.

It was positioned next to a "reference device" — what looks to be a current-gen foldable — and there's clearly a noticeable difference in the crease. The upcoming panel doesn't have any visible crease whatsoever, even when viewed off-axis.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Obviously, Samsung didn't indicate whether this panel would end up on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it is entirely likely that it will be the case. Samsung showcased tri-folding panels at MWC last year, and it served as a precursor to the Galaxy Z TriFold; there's a high possibility that the Z Fold 8 may just get the new creaseless panel.

The crease on the Z Fold 7 isn't that noticeable as it is, but to not have any visible crease at all would be a huge achievement in and of itself, and it gives Samsung a distinct advantage over its rivals.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With foldables maturing as a category, brands are looking to eke out minute gains to differentiate their products. Samsung has a leg up in this area thanks to its vertical integration, and its position as the number one foldable manufacturer works to its benefit. Having a creaseless panel would be a definite bonus on the Z Fold 8, and while we still have several months to go before the foldable makes its debut, I'm excited to see what it has to offer.