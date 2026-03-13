With the Deco BE65 Pro, I finally found a mesh Wi-Fi 7 router that I like
TP-Link did all the right things with the Deco BE65 Pro, and it doesn't cost as much as its immediate rivals.
In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.
I don't prefer using mesh Wi-Fi systems, and while I tested plenty of models over the course of the last decade — including Netgear's Orbi 970 series — I generally switch over to a standalone router after the testing window. We moved to a bigger house last year, and I realized the router I was using didn't quite manage to cover the entire home, so I turned my attention to Wi-Fi 7 mesh router systems once again.
To be clear, my annoyance with most mesh routers isn't the coverage or connectivity; it's the limited selection of ports, and missing configurability. I use a custom DNS solution, so I need to have the option to configure that while setting up my home network, and I need at least two Ethernet ports in addition to the WAN port.
This is where TP-Link's Deco BE65 Pro comes in. I used several TP-Link routers over the years and like the value-focused positioning of its products, and the BE65 Pro is no different. This is a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that costs just $299 for a router and a satellite, and that's the configuration I'm using. If you need additional coverage, TP-Link sells a bundle with a router and two satellites, and that costs a very reasonable $399.Article continues below