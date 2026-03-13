With the Deco BE65 Pro, I finally found a mesh Wi-Fi 7 router that I like

Click for next article

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I don't prefer using mesh Wi-Fi systems, and while I tested plenty of models over the course of the last decade — including Netgear's Orbi 970 series — I generally switch over to a standalone router after the testing window. We moved to a bigger house last year, and I realized the router I was using didn't quite manage to cover the entire home, so I turned my attention to Wi-Fi 7 mesh router systems once again.

To be clear, my annoyance with most mesh routers isn't the coverage or connectivity; it's the limited selection of ports, and missing configurability. I use a custom DNS solution, so I need to have the option to configure that while setting up my home network, and I need at least two Ethernet ports in addition to the WAN port.

This is where TP-Link's Deco BE65 Pro comes in. I used several TP-Link routers over the years and like the value-focused positioning of its products, and the BE65 Pro is no different. This is a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that costs just $299 for a router and a satellite, and that's the configuration I'm using. If you need additional coverage, TP-Link sells a bundle with a router and two satellites, and that costs a very reasonable $399.

