With the Deco BE65 Pro, I finally found a mesh Wi-Fi 7 router that I like

Features
TP-Link did all the right things with the Deco BE65 Pro, and it doesn't cost as much as its immediate rivals.

TP-Link Deco BE65 Pro review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)
Hardwired

Android Central&#039;s LLoyd with a bionic eye

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I don't prefer using mesh Wi-Fi systems, and while I tested plenty of models over the course of the last decade — including Netgear's Orbi 970 series — I generally switch over to a standalone router after the testing window. We moved to a bigger house last year, and I realized the router I was using didn't quite manage to cover the entire home, so I turned my attention to Wi-Fi 7 mesh router systems once again.

This is where TP-Link's Deco BE65 Pro comes in. I used several TP-Link routers over the years and like the value-focused positioning of its products, and the BE65 Pro is no different. This is a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that costs just $299 for a router and a satellite, and that's the configuration I'm using. If you need additional coverage, TP-Link sells a bundle with a router and two satellites, and that costs a very reasonable $399.

Image 1 of 3
TP-Link Deco BE65 Pro review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)