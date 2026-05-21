Chatter says Nothing's CMF Phone 3 Pro is delayed, specs and launch leak
It might arrive later than before, but early chatter is talking about CMF's specs.
What you need to know
- Early rumors discuss what CMF could have cooking for the budget Phone 3 Pro, and it sounds like a shift to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is in the cards.
- Other rumors claim there might be a slight boost to its battery (a jump to 5,400 or 5,500mAh) with 45W charging and a 50MP main camera.
- The Phone 2 Pro was hailed as the budget king last year in our review, as it got the critical points down to a T.
Rumors are kicking up dust about how CMF by Nothing's next budget phone could shape up later this year.
Earlier this week, X tipster Debayan Roy talked about what CMF could be working on for its "Phone 3 Pro" budget device (via GSMArena). The leak couldn't pin down the phone's potential screen size; however, the tipster states it could support a 120Hz refresh rate for the OLED panel. The display is rumored to sit inside a metal frame with a triple camera setup: 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto (120x digital zoom).
Internally, rumors suggest CMF is looking to integrate Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. This chip has been upgraded to facilitate better efficiency in mid-range phones, but Qualcomm focused on gaming, too. What's more, this rumored Phone 3 Pro could feature a battery anywhere from 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh with 45W wired charging capabilities.