Qualcomm is refreshing its mid-range chipset lineup with the launch of the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 arrived just a few months ago, but the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 sits a tier below, while still bringing high-end gaming features to the mid-range segment.

Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 promises up to a 7% boost in both CPU and GPU performance. Qualcomm is using the same 1+3+4 CPU architecture, with one Prime core clocked up to 2.7GHz, three performance cores up to 2.3GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz for background tasks.

The chipset is based on the 4nm process. While not the same as the 3nm node in the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, it still manages to bring some Elite Gaming features to the mid-range segment.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 promises more power for budget-friendly smartphones

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

You get Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, which boosts in-game visuals while providing sustained performance, as well as Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 that intelligently manages thermal and GPU load to provide the best gaming experience possible. It's worth noting that you don't get Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which is exclusive to the pricier Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 sibling.

For those confused about Qualcomm's naming scheme, the "s" variant is a toned-down model compared to the standard version. Hence, you see the older Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 and slightly lower clock speeds on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched in May 2025.

In terms of features, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 supports on-device AI with a range of LLMs and LVMs, including Llama 1B and Qwen 1B. Thanks to the Hexagon NPU, the chipset enables real-time translation and transcription. The NPU also helps with intelligent noise cancelation and background noise reduction.

Qualcomm hasn't yet revealed the first phones or partners that'll use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 yet, but we expect new launches with this chipset soon.