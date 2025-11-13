I used a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered gaming phone, and I'm convinced Qualcomm has the fastest mobile chipset — there's just one glaring issue

Features
By published

Redmagic's latest gaming phone shows how hot Qualcomm's latest silicon is — quite literally.

Redmagic 11 Pro review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)
Disclaimer

Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Hardwired

Android Central&#039;s LLoyd with a bionic eye

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

And while I'm sharing testing data of the Redmagic 11 Pro, that isn't the only device based on Qualcomm's latest silicon I have on hand — there are two other phones I've been using alongside it, but as they're yet to launch, I can't talk about them just yet. Suffice to say that their performance is also in line with that of the Redmagic 11 Pro, with no measurable variance in synthetic workloads.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Category

Redmagic 11 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

Redmagic 10S Pro

Geekbench 6 (single-core)

3614

3391

3133

Geekbench 6 (multi-core)

10785

10085

9479

3DMark Wild Life Extreme (score)

7105

6546

6954

3DMark Wild Life Extreme (FPS)

42.55

39.2

41.64

3DMark Solar Bay (score)

13449

13588

12379

3DMark Solar Bay (FPS)

51.14

51.67

47.07

Looking at Geekbench 6 single-core scores, the Redmagic 11 Pro is 13% faster than its predecessor, and there's a 9% increase in multi-core scores. There's a smaller year-on-year increase in 3DMark scores, but again, it is in line with the gains Qualcomm has delivered with every new generation over the last three years.

Interestingly, there's just a 5% difference between the Redmagic 11 Pro and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500-powered Vivo X300 Pro, and that alone illustrates just how good the latest Arm cores are this year — they're able to hold their own against Qualcomm's custom design. It's a similar situation with 3DMark, and the ray tracing enabled Solay Bay test has both the Redmagic 11 Pro and Vivo X300 Pro on a level playing field.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on a table

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

But there's a problem: overheating. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 manages to get hotter than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which I didn't think was possible. The difference is noticeable while gaming, and even on a phone with liquid cooling like the Redmagic 11 Pro, the thermals got so high that it was just uncomfortable to hold the device.

In fact, the Redmagic 11 Pro just shut down in the middle of 3DMark's Steel Nomad Light stress test as it overheated, and this is with the built-in fan running at its highest setting and liquid cooling active. I noticed the same thing on another Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered device I'm testing, so this is clearly something Qualcomm needs to look into.

While the issue isn't as extreme in regular gaming scenarios, the Redmagic 11 Pro exceeds 52 degrees in extended gaming, and it got a few degrees hotter than its predecessor. To put that into context, I didn't see any of these issues with the Vivo X300 Pro, with the device staying under 45 degrees during marathon gaming sessions.

Redmagic 11 Pro review on Android Central

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The solution? Most Android manufacturers will likely have a much more conversative thermal threshold that throttles the Qualcomm silicon before it can overheat. This is what I noticed in most 2025 phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and there really isn't much more that can be done to manage the thermals.

Even in phones with dedicated thermal management systems, there just isn't enough surface area to effectively spread out the heat generated by the chipset, so all manufacturers resort to some level of throttling. It's almost a given that we will see the same in 2026 flagships — at least those powered by Qualcomm.

So while Qualcomm once again has the fastest mobile chipset, it's a Pyrrhic victory. The overheating issue curtails the excitement associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and if anything, the Dimensity 9500 is looking like a much more balanced platform this time.

Harish Jonnalagadda
Harish Jonnalagadda
Senior Editor - Mobile

Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor overseeing mobile coverage. In his current role, he leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.