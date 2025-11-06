What you need to know

The RedMagic 11 Pro was recently announced, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and is the "world's first mass-produced smartphone with liquid cooling."

In a recent video, JerryRigEverything put the 11 Pro through his usual series of torture tests, which includes taking apart the phone.

The video gives us a closer look at the built-in liquid cooling system, along with what the rest of the phone looks like internally.

Phones are finally beginning to roll out that are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The RedMagic 11 Pro recently joined the list, bringing with it something that none of its rivals can offer: liquid cooling. Between the Gen 5's performance gains over last year's model, and RedMagic's focus on mobile gaming, needless to say that the phone will end up generating a bunch of heat.

Recently, Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything got his hands on the RedMagic 11 Pro, and put it through his gauntlet of torture tests. Unlike other phones that were recently released, the 11 Pro passed with flying colors. As for the results, the display begins to scratch at a level 6 on the Mohs scale, with "deeper grooves at a level 7."

The Coolest smartphone I've ever held - (Not Clickbait) - YouTube Watch On

When holding a lighter to the screen, it took about 20 seconds or so to see that portion of the screen turn white. However, just a few moments later, and the AMOLED display "recovered," and you couldn't even tell where the burn initially occurred.

Nelson's bend tests are notorious for finding flaws with devices, as we recently saw with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold actually exploding. RedMagic fans can rest easy, as the 11 Pro barely even flexed when pressure was applied to both the front and the back.

Moving onto the star of the show, Zack carefully removed the back glass that covers the entire rear of the phone, and few moments later, the entire liquid cooling loop was exposed. It wasn't until the phone was turned off and the loop was disconnected from the phone that it stopped entirely, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

(Image credit: JerryRigEverything)

It's worth pointing out that when looking at the liquid cooling, you'll see some bubbles that aren't the same color as the blue liquid. Although we aren't sure as to the reason why this was done, it could just be for aesthetics otherwise the liquid cooling loop would just look blue all of the time.

Speaking of which, I have to agree with Zack here, as he's not sure why RedMagic didn't just have the majority of the loop shown. It makes the phone even more unique than it already is, and looks pretty darn cool at the same time.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: JerryRigEverything)

After finishing the disassembly of the RedMagic 11 Pro, Nelson manages to get everything put back together and turns the phone back on without any issues. While this isn't something that everyone should try to do, it's nice seeing how well-built these gaming phones really are. And if anything, it provides a bit of reassurance that your phone won't break under a bit of pressure or if you happen to drop it.

Pre-orders for the RedMagic 11 Pro are slated to kick off on November 13, with the base model priced at $749. For that, you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, you can also configure the phone with up to 24GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage.