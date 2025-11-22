What you need to know

The OnePlus 15 was put through the Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) durability gauntlet and it performed quite well.

The device's screen did not burn when put through the flame test, nor did it bend terribly.

It was highlighted that the Sandstone variant features a plastic backing reinforced with fiber, which is a different take from glass.

We're just over a week into having the OnePlus 15 in our lives, and the phone is already going through the durability test gauntlet.

As you might've expected, YouTuber Zack Nelson, the host of the JerryRigEverything channel, put the OnePlus 15 through his grueling durability test. Nelson hops right into the fire with the device, placing his sticky strip of numbers, marking the Mohs Scale of Hardness test's beginning. The phone features Gorilla Victus Glass 2, which begins to show signs of scratching at a level six, with even deeper marks at level seven.

The display even stands in the midst of the YouTuber's flame test without flinching or asking, "What's burning?"

The test moves to the back of the phone, which makes Nelson scratch his head a little. For context, he is using the Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 15, which utilizes a plastic material for its rear panel reinforced with fiber. This is unlike the other OnePlus 15 options that offer a glass back. Nelson didn't mind it, stating that he'd prefer plastic, considering it won't "shatter" if broken, like glass would. He can "deal with" the scratches over the shattered.

The side rails of the phone are quite durable, as well. Though there are incredibly obvious marks on it from his blade, Nelson states OnePlus' new coating will "handle regular scrapes and bumps better."

The moment most look forward to (and dread) is the bend test. Nelson applies the usual force to the OnePlus, and while it does bend ever-so-slightly with his thumbs on the front display, from behind, there is "no flex." You can watch the rest of Zack Nelson's durability test for the OnePlus 15 and learn more about the company's attempts at cooling the phone.

It's here, and it's showing off

OnePlus 15 Durability Test -- The Claim is Insane - YouTube Watch On

The OnePlus 15 launched just last week with camera upgrades and even more performance enhancements.

The Chinese OEM applied Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to power its major functions and brought in a triple 50MP camera array. What's also quite different on the OnePlus 15 is its design. The company revamped the phone's rear panel, dropping that side-mounted circular design for a more square array toward the top left of its back panel.

Moreover, the OnePlus 15 says goodbye to the flagship series' old Alert Slider in favor of the new Plus Key for AI. While the OnePlus 15 doesn't sport Hasselblad tuning, since the company has started down its own path from the lessons learned, the phone's cameras are still pretty good, and maybe better than most others.

The OnePlus 15 is going for $899, but the device is on a delay in the U.S. When the phone launched, the U.S. government shutdown prevented it from debuting in the States. OnePlus plans to bring it to the U.S., but it must seek FCC approval first before doing so.