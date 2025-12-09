This minimalist case fixed nearly every problem I have with the OnePlus 15 design, and now it's finally available alongside the phone

I love the OnePlus 15, but while its display is top-tier and its performance and battery life are simply unmatched, its design needs a lot of help. OnePlus went backward on ergonomics with this release and even replaced the trademark OnePlus Alert slider with a generic AI button. Yuck.

Thankfully, Thinborne's minimalist case is finally available at Amazon and solves several problems that I have with the design. First off, it's a minimalist aramid fiber case, which means its primary function is to provide scratch resistance and add grip to an otherwise slippery phone.

The OnePlus 15 isn't slippery by any means — the Micro-Arc Oxidation metal frame has a semi-rough ceramic-like feel — but the boxy nature means it's less comfortable to hold and harder to pick up from a table. This case almost completely fixes that, as the aramid fiber material is more tactile and is just easier to grip and hold, plus the slightly rounded edges make the phone feel more natural in my hands.

