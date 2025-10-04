My favorite Nothing Phone cases are like having nothing on the phone

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

If Nothing has one thing going for it, it's style. The company has a very clear (pun intended) design language across all of its products, making them readily identifiable among a sea of digital devices. That makes it challenging to find a suitable case that will protect your Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3a, or Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Thankfully, Tudia is on the case and continues to make the very best clear TPU cases I've used to date. I first came across Tudia when the Nothing Phone 2 came out, and was enamored with the fact that the phone looked no different with the case on or off. That meant it retained Nothing's exquisite transparent style without the danger of dropping it and ruining it forever.

Tudia makes a line of cases for nearly every phone imaginable, and while they're nice on every device I've used them on, they have a special place in my heart when I'm carrying around a Nothing Phone.

While I would normally advise waiting for Amazon Big Deal Days (also known as October Amazon Prime Day), Tudia cases almost never go on sale. Even if I look at a CamelCamelCamel listing for an older Tudia Nothing Phone 2 case, that price line is totally flat over the last two years. Case in point: if you need a great transparent phone case, just buy these now. There's literally no reason to wait.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Aside from excellent style, I love how much grip Tudia Lucion cases add to each phone. The TPU material is flexible and elicits a wonderful tactile feel. That slight bit of squishiness makes it easier to hold your phone and helps soften the corners for comfort. The side rails of the case have a lovely etched texture that adds additional grip, as well.

The button covers are also engraved with their functions and sport a different texture from the sides. That makes them easy to identify and also makes it less common to accidentally press the Essential Space key. That, alone, has been a big quality-of-life feature for me.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Each case has a raised lip around the camera modules and display, but not enough that they get in the way. I've used cases that have annoyingly high edge lips, and it makes them uncomfortable to use, especially if you like gesture navigation.

Since they're flexible, they're also easy to install and remove if you like to swap out cases regularly. These have an anti-yellowing component inside, too, so they don't age like an old SNES. Overall, it's easy to recommend Tudia's cases, especially since they're so darn affordable all year long.

👉Check out all the upcoming Amazon Big Deal Days deals!