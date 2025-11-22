The year's most unique budget flagship is finally down to a more sensible price ahead of Black Friday

Too many phones look the same these days, especially if you use a case on your phone. And while that might be fine for some people, others could be looking for a bit of a style switch-up. That's where the Nothing Phone 3 comes in, and with the first 20% off sale of the year, it's easy to finally get a phone that's as unique as you.

In our Nothing Phone 3 review, we praised the phone, saying "the Phone 3 is nothing short of the brand's best device. The design is all grown up, but you still get the quintessential Nothing ethos with bold styling and a new Glyph Matrix LED at the back."

To make things even better, Nothing just released Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16, which comes with a host of impressive new features you're going to love. Getting up to $180 off this unique phone AND getting a brand new update on day one? Now that's a win-win!