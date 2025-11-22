The year's most unique budget flagship is finally down to a more sensible price ahead of Black Friday

Deals
By published

Save up to $180 on the Nothing Phone 3 a solid week ahead of Black Friday.

Nothing Phone 3 review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Too many phones look the same these days, especially if you use a case on your phone. And while that might be fine for some people, others could be looking for a bit of a style switch-up. That's where the Nothing Phone 3 comes in, and with the first 20% off sale of the year, it's easy to finally get a phone that's as unique as you.

In our Nothing Phone 3 review, we praised the phone, saying "the Phone 3 is nothing short of the brand's best device. The design is all grown up, but you still get the quintessential Nothing ethos with bold styling and a new Glyph Matrix LED at the back."