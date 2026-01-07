Unveiling the Motorola Signature: The slim phone that finally gets 7 years of OS updates

What you need to know

Motorola just announced the launch of its new premium ultra-slim device called the Motorola Signature at CES 2026 today (Jan. 6). We heard some whispers about the dedicated "Signature Series" earlier this month. And it seems like this represents the company's push into the ultra-premium market, bringing unique materials and long-term software support to its devices.

The Motorola Signature is said to be 6.99mm thin and weighs only 186 grams. As for its design, the phone gets an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with a twill-inspired or linen-inspired finish on its rear panel. The phone features a large 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display that can reach 6,200 nits of brightness, and an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate.

Extending the device's longevity and slim build is the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the phone gets an IP68 and IP69 rating, much like its mid-range and flagship "Edge" series.

Even though the Signature is "ultra-thin," Motorola didn't compromise on its battery life. The device sports a silicon-carbon 5,200mAh battery and supports 90W TurboPower wired charging, which is said to give users power for the day in just 7 minutes.

At its heart, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is said to make daily tasks seamless, support new Moto AI features, and improve gaming. What's more is that the company is making a switch with its software update, giving the Signature the latest Android 16 and promising a seven-year-long OS and security updates, on par with Pixel and Galaxy S series.

Furthermore, the Motorola Signature gets a powerful triple rear camera with 50MP cameras. The primary lens gets a Sony LYTIA 828 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There’s also an ultrawide lens that works as a macro lens, and a Sony LYTIA 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, your selfies get sharper too, with the 50MP front camera.

"Moto AI is infused within each camera sensor, ensuring high-quality resolution, vivid colors, and reduced noise," the company's press release added.

In terms of audio, the Motorola Signature gets Dual stereo speakers that use "Sound by Bose" technology, as well as Dolby Atmos, bringing an immersive audio experience for its users.

Lastly, the Motorola Signature comes in two colorways: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon, and costs €999, which is roughly around $1,170. The device is said to launch in select European countries, with a Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific launch schedule over the coming months.