The Motorola Razr 2025 gets a green paint job for the FIFA World Cup 2026

What you need to know

The Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is straight-up the Razr 2025 under the hood, with no meaningful hardware upgrades.

A vegan leather back, tournament-inspired graphics, exclusive wallpapers, a custom ringtone, and a FIFA photo watermark are what set it apart.

At $700 unlocked in the U.S. and $1,000 in Canada, it makes sense mainly if the World Cup tie-in matters to you.

Motorola, the official smartphone partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026, has introduced the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition. This device is designed to be both a collector’s item and a practical phone.

The phone features the same hardware as the Motorola Razr 2025, hidden beneath its custom vegan leather back. It has a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch external cover screen.

The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and offers either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the region.

However, this phone stands out from typical designs. Its back cover is made of soft-touch vegan leather with a multicolor geometric pattern inspired by the tournament’s official branding. This is the same Razr phone that Motorola teased a few days ago.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The phone’s camera system features a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and Pantone-validated color tuning. Whether you are taking photos at a stadium or snapping a selfie at a watch party with the 32MP front camera, it promises good results.

The 4500mAh battery supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and Motorola says it can last from "kickoff to the final whistle."

The phone has an IP48 rating, so it can handle splashes and brief drops in water, but it is not suitable for swimming. Its titanium hinge is designed for durability, but the device is not fully waterproof.

The real game: Exclusive FIFA personalization

Where this edition truly scores is in its software experience. Motorola loaded it with FIFA-themed wallpapers, the official tournament theme as a ringtone, and a unique FIFA Watermark that fans can stamp on their photos. These touches are clearly aimed at fans who want their device to scream football during the lead-up to the 48-team tournament.

In the United States, Verizon and Total Wireless will offer the phone exclusively starting February 12. An unlocked version will be available on Motorola’s website for $700. In Canada, it will be available from motorola.ca for $1,000 on the same date.