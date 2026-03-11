Your Google Pixel has a new Transit mode: Here's how to use it

Pixel's new Transit mode helps users automate settings during daily commutes.

Holding a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL while looking at the homescreen with weather and Gemini widgets on it
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Google has quietly introduced a new Transit mode in Android 16 QPR3 that adjusts some settings automatically while commuting.
  • Transit mode can switch sound modes, manage Bluetooth, and filter which notifications appear during your commute.
  • Users can customize alerts, contacts, and apps through Settings > Modes > Transit on supported Pixel devices.

While it may seem like Google did not add many new features with the