Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s batteries swell, courtesy of a defect Google hasn't fixed

Complaints have surged on Google's forums, X/Twitter, and Reddit over swollen Pixel 7 series batteries.

Most reports concern the Pixel 7 Pro, though Pixel 7 users are also beginning to face similar problems.

Google's response has been inconsistent, offering free fixes to some while others struggle for support.

It's been a disappointing year for Google when it comes to Pixel smartphones and battery issues. The company has already acknowledged battery issues with the Pixel 6a, with some units catching fire, and the Pixel 7a, where a repair program was launched due to swelling issues. Now, users of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also reporting battery swelling problems.

As spotted by Piunikaweb, reports of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users facing swollen batteries have increased significantly over the past few months. Users have taken to Google's official support forum, as well as platforms like X/Twitter and Reddit, to share their issues.

The problem is not entirely new, either. Back in May 2025, a Pixel 7 Pro owner posted on Google's forums that the side panel of their device had "started to separate" because of a swollen battery. That post attracted significant attention, with numerous other users chiming in to confirm they were seeing similar issues with their Pixel 7 Pro units as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: X/Twitter) (Image credit: Google Support Forum)

So far, the majority of reports seem related to the Pixel 7 Pro, though some Pixel 7 users have also experienced the issue.

Google's response so far appears inconsistent. Some users claim they've received free battery repairs or complete replacement units, and one even said Google reimbursed them for a third-party repair. On the other hand, several customers report struggling to get any meaningful reply from Google’s support team.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Pixel phones have been caught up in such controversies. Google already runs a free battery replacement program for Pixel 7a devices, but now it appears the problem has extended to other Pixel 7 series models. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro catching fire just yet.

As of now, Google hasn't provided an official statement regarding these latest cases. We have reached out to Google but are yet to receive a response.

If you are experiencing a swollen battery on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, we strongly advise reaching out to Google Support as soon as possible. For those who aren't yet affected, it may still be wise to monitor your device closely in case the issue develops over time.