Pixel 10 Pro Fold users have been noticing a strange battery bug

What you need to know

Pixel 10 Pro Fold users report battery icon displaying a mysterious question mark.

The bug could be linked to wireless chargers, possibly affecting the battery management system's calibration.

A temporary fix is available through a reboot, but Google states that a fix will be rolled out with the November monthly update.

Google's latest foldable seems to be facing a peculiar bug. Several Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold users on Reddit have reported seeing a mysterious question mark(?) instead of the percentage.

This issue seems to be cropping up for users who have wireless chargers, particularly third-party or non-Qi2 certified chargers, but this is still speculation(as first spotted by Piunika Web). The rumor on the street is that these chargers might've caused a "brief communication or calibration error between the battery management system and the software interface, resulting in the phone being unsure of the current battery level, hence the question mark," the publication added.

Users on the same Reddit thread had conflicting opinions on the cause of this glitch. Some say it could be an underlying hardware issue, like the battery failing, while others believe it's a simple UI problem that a quick fix could resolve. One user even said that "A lot of this has been happening since the last play security update. I suspect it will come out as just a bug, but you're smart to reach out to Google to see what they recommend."

That said, it isn't just the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold facing these issues; some 9 Pro Fold users also seem to have spotted the weird '?' icon next to their battery, where one user stated that the error message they got was "Unable to read battery meters". The user seemed to have contacted Google support, who said they're sending him a new device.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

So could this really be a battery swelling issue on the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Only time will tell. But for now, if you're seeing this issue, a temporary fix, all you have to do is to reboot the phone, which returns the correct battery percentage. If you still don't see it fixing this bug, you should contact Google Support for further guidance or a possible warranty claim.

Google's spokesperson also confirmed to Android Central that rebooting the device will resolve the issue; however, "Pixel 10 Pro Fold users should use certified Qi2 wireless chargers." And that a fix for this battery bug will be rolling out with the November monthly update.