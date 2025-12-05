What you need to know

Pixel 10 users report flickering issues with the always-on display after the December 2025 update.

The flicker appears during wireless charging, clock refreshes, and sometimes after unlocking the phone.

The bug seems limited to Pixel 10 devices, with no similar reports from older Pixel models so far.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google released a new update for Pixel smartphones earlier this week, bringing new features like AI-powered notifications, lock screen widgets, new custom icon shapes, and more. However, as with every new Pixel update, the December 2025 update for Pixel 10 devices seems to be causing issues with the always-on display.

As spotted by a user on Reddit (via Android Authority), Pixel 10 owners report that post the December 2025 update, the always-on display on their devices flickers under certain circumstances.

Some users say it flickers when the screensaver appears during wireless charging, while others report a "hard flicker" when the clock updates in always-on display mode.