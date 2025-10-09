Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google is rolling out its October security patch to its Pixel phones today (Oct 8); however, the Pixel 6 series is not included.

The latest patch is fixing another round of display problems for the Pixel 7, which users said had "flickering" instances.

Google also patched display problems in September for the Pixel 10 series.

Perhaps it's a little later than usual, but Google is starting to roll out its monthly security patch for its Pixel series.

Google posted its changelog this afternoon (Oct 8), informing users of what they can expect from its October 2025 security patch for Pixels. Similar to what it did in July, the Pixel 6 series is missing from this month's security update. The October patch is instead rolling out for the Pixel 7 series up through the Pixel 10 (Tablet and Folds included). The Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 series will see update vBP3A.251005.004.B1.

Users with a Pixel 10 series model will find update vBD3A.251005.003.W3, while the Pixel Tablet grabs vBP3A.251005.004.A2.

The patch notes this month aren't as extensive as the ones from September; however, there's one persistent issue Google is still grappling with: display problems. The post states the update is rolling out a fix for "screen flickering and sudden shutdown." This fix is specific to the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7a. Another display-related problem, one where some users experienced a "frozen or fuzzy" display, is being patched.

This fix concerns the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL.

Regarding its system, Google says it's fixing "system instability" for the Pixel Tablet. The remainder of the fixes are as follows:

Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions

Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions

Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions

The Google Pixel

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google has been working on display issues for its Pixel devices for a while now, as the patch from September addressed one problem for the Pixel 10. The latest flagship series was suffering from a black screen during transitions, per user reports. This problem occurred during transitions from webpages in an in-app browser. That problem was reportedly fixed, as well as a few camera issues for the Pixel 8 and 9 series.

Android users were also treated to a huge drop last month, a drop that brought LE Audio Auracast for synchronized listening. Another highlight in that update was "Androidify." This feature was all about AI, as users can now create their own personalized AI with tools that make the most sense to them and their lives.