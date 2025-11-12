What you need to know

Google released the November 2025 security patch for Pixel phones with key bug fixes and stability updates.

Some Pixel 7 models are missing from the update list, while Pixel 8, 9, and 10 series are receiving it.

The update fixes emergency calling issues and improves charging, battery use, and camera performance.

Google just detailed a massive Feature Drop for Pixel devices, and alongside that announcement, the company has started rolling out a new software update for Pixel devices that brings several bug fixes and stability improvements. The new OTA update, most importantly, fixes one of the most critical bugs affecting Pixel smartphones.

Google today (Nov 11) shared details about what users can expect from the November 2025 security patch for Pixel devices. Similar to the October 2025 update, the Pixel 6 series is missing from the list of supported devices. What's more surprising is that even some Pixel 7 series models, including the baseline Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are absent from the list, though the Pixel 7a is included.

That said, other models, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and the new Pixel 10 series, will receive the new update. The build number for the Pixel 7a to Pixel 9 series is BP3A.251105.015, while for the Pixel 10 models it is BD3A.251105.010.E1.

While the November Feature Drop adds many new features to Pixel devices, the list of bug fixes and stability improvements isn't long. However, Google notes that the November security patch resolves an issue with emergency calling functionality.

Some users recently reported on Reddit that they were unable to contact emergency services from their Pixel devices despite having full signal strength, as the call wouldn't connect. It seems Google identified the underlying issue and included a fix in this security patch.

Pixel phones get fixes for calls and cameras

Other than this, Google notes that the November patch also includes fixes for the rainbow effect in some photos taken with the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Google is also promising improvements for general charging and battery usage with the new update. The remainder of the fixes are as follows:

A fix for an audio issue causing occasional system instability and slowdowns in certain conditions.

A fix for an issue preventing some apps from loading properly.

A fix for an issue where webcam mode doesn’t function correctly with connected devices.

While the focus right now is on the November Feature Drop that introduces several new and useful features like Theme Packs app for Pixel devices and a new AI-powered notification summary feature, these security and bug fixes continue to address important issues for Pixel owners.

If you have a Pixel smartphone, you can check for updates by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update. The OTA has started rolling out, but I do not see it on my Pixel 10 Pro yet. If you also do not see it, you can try checking manually. You can also sideload the OTA file onto your Pixel.