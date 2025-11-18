Samsung rolls out November 2025 patch for two Galaxy Z Flip and Fold generations

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the November 2025 security update for the brand's 2024 and 2025 foldable phones.

The patch includes nearly 40 fixes for security vulnerabilities, and is between 350MB and 450MB in size.

Samsung also seeded the patch to the Galaxy S25, S24, and S23 lineups today, as well as the Galaxy Tab S11.

Samsung took its time rolling out the October 2025 security update to its 2024 and 2025 foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 didn't receive the October 2025 patch until near the end of October, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 didn't get it until early November. The company is now back on track with its monthly security updates, as the November 2025 patch is rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 6, Flip 7, and Flip 6 now.

The latest security update is hitting Samsung foldables in South Korea, as spotted by Tarun Vats on X (via SamMobile). The build numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are F741NKSS2CYK3, F741NOKR2CYK3, or F741NKSU2CYHC. For the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, the build numbers are F766NKSS6AYK9, F766NOKR6AYK9, or F766NKSS6AYJ5. Depending on your device, the November 2025 security patch is roughly between 350MB and 450MB in size.

The patch includes fixes for 25 security vulnerabilities from Google issued as part of the Android Security Bulletin. Of those vulnerabilities, two are of "critical" severity and the rest are of "high" severity. The November 2025 update also includes five patches for security vulnerabilities specifically affecting Samsung Exynos chips. There are also nine fixes for security issues that are for Galaxy phones.

In all, the November 2025 patch includes nearly 40 fixes for security vulnerabilities, so you'll want to update as soon as it becomes available. The update is rolling out now in South Korea for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 6, Flip 7, and Flip 6, but it's expected to come to more regions shortly.

To check if the update is available for your device, open the Settings app and navigate to the Software update page. Then, when the November 2025 security patch is available, tap Download and install.

In a rare move, Samsung is issuing the November 2025 security patch to a wide assortment of devices on the same day. Aside from the last two generations of Samsung foldables, the company also rolled out the patch to the last three generations of Galaxy S phones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is also receiving the security update today.

Next up for Samsung phones and tablets is the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which will bring a bunch of new features. Leaked beta builds of the One UI 8.5 update reveal Samsung could be taking inspiration from Liquid Glass. While a beta program was originally expected to debut this month, it looks like early access testers will now have to wait a bit longer.