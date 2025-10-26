Samsung's pulled One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23 is now returning

What you need to know

One UI 8 is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S23 again after a brief pause.

The new One UI 8 update includes the October 2025 security fixes for Samsung devices.

Samsung initially yanked the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23 on Oct. 21.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung started rolling out the One UI 8 update to more devices a few weeks ago, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Curiously, it paused the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra on Oct. 21. The hiatus didn’t last long, as Samsung appears to have resumed the rollout of One UI 8 — for most of the Galaxy S23 lineup.

As spotted by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung began seeding the October 2025 security patch to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Korea on Oct. 24 (via SamMobile). There is one model absent at the time of publishing, the Galaxy S23 FE, but it’s safe to assume that this phone will receive the update eventually, too.

The October 2025 security patch is based on One UI 8 and Android 16, so Samsung is effectively resuming the upgrade rollout for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

One UI 8 rollout resumes The Galaxy S23's October update is live in Korea. Build Version: S918NKSS6EYJ7 / S918NOKR6EYJ7 / S918NKSU6EYI7 pic.twitter.com/QEngD01fRXOctober 24, 2025

For Galaxy S23 users that already upgraded to One UI 8, the October 2025 security patch will be roughly 400MB in size. However, those upgrading from One UI 7 straight to the latest One UI 8 build may see a larger update available. In addition to the Galaxy S23, Samsung also resumed the One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy S24 lineup.

This software release allows those who haven’t upgraded to One UI 8 yet the chance to finally do so on their Galaxy S23. However, it also includes 34 crucial fixes in the October 2025 security patch.

One UI 8 is back again, with new security fixes this time

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung’s October 2025 security update includes 14 patches from the Android Security Bulletin, all of which have a "high" severity level. On top of that, the patch brings fixes for 20 additional security vulnerabilities on the Samsung side of things. Samsung’s published vulnerabilities have either "high" or "moderate" severity levels, and we’re still waiting to hear more about the status of these issues.

The build numbers for this update are S918NKSS6EYJ7, S918NOKR6EYJ7, and S918NKSU6EYI7. To update your device, open the Settings app on your Galaxy device and tap the Software update tab. Next, select the Download and install button and finally tap Install now.