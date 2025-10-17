Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung suddenly pulled the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series from its servers in Korea, stopping both OTA and Smart Switch downloads.

Reports suggest the update was pulled for the Galaxy S24 FE too.

Despite the rollback, users who already installed the update haven’t reported serious bugs or crashes, suggesting Samsung’s move was precautionary.

Samsung has quietly pulled the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea, marking another twist in what’s supposed to be the company’s smooth Android 16 transition.

The update, which initially rolled out to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in late September, was suddenly pulled from Samsung’s servers and removed from both OTA and Smart Switch channels, SamMobile reports. As a result, users in Korea can no longer download or reinstall the software.

What makes this even more interesting is that this isn’t an isolated incident. A few days ago, Samsung also halted the same One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S22 lineup a week after its rollout. That earlier rollback hinted that something was off with Samsung’s latest software build, and now, with the S24 series facing the same pause, it’s clear the issue might run deeper than expected.

According to reports on X, Samsung also pulled the firmware for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Attention Galaxy S24 users ❗️Samsung has pulled One UI 8 build from the OTA server Korea 🇰🇷 👀S24 series:CYI9 (OneUI8) ➡️ BYG8 (OneUI7) S24Fe:CYI9 (OneUI8) ➡️ BYG2 (OneUI7)#Samsung #OneUI8 #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyS24fe pic.twitter.com/H2csnVBbA9October 17, 2025

No major user complaints (for now)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It is surprising that users who have already installed the update have not reported major bugs or widespread issues. That makes this sudden halt even more surprising, as it seems Samsung’s decision was preemptive rather than reactive. The company might be dealing with a subtle underlying glitch or a problem that only appears under certain regional configurations or carrier settings.

Interestingly, the suspension appears to affect only the Korean market for now. The One UI 8 update remains available in other regions, at least as of this writing, and it's unclear whether the rollback could expand to other regions.

Still, the delay might hint that Samsung is rechecking its regional firmware builds before pushing them further. It’s also worth noting that the One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy S22 series in Korea still hasn’t resumed.

For now, S24 owners in Korea who already installed One UI 8 can continue using it without problems, but those who haven’t yet updated are stuck waiting for Samsung’s next move.

The company hasn’t made any public statement about the reason behind the halt, but given its recent pattern, it’s likely working on a fixed or patched version of the firmware.