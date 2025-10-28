What you need to know

A Galaxy S25 Plus in South Korea reportedly caught fire while not charging, sparking safety concerns among Samsung users.

The owner says the phone overheated and burst into flames — though thankfully no one was hurt.

Samsung has the burned device in its service center and is investigating the cause internally.

We’ve all felt our phones get a little too warm. It’s an occasional nuisance we’ve come to accept. But for one owner in South Korea, that familiar heat escalated into something far more serious: an actual fire.

A Galaxy S25 Plus unit in South Korea reportedly overheated and caught fire while it wasn’t even charging (via SamMobile). The incident has stirred understandable concern among Galaxy users, especially since it echoes memories of the infamous Galaxy Note 7 fiasco nearly a decade ago.

According to a post on Samsung Korea's forum page, the owner of the Galaxy S25 Plus noticed the device heating up unusually while in use. Moments later, the phone emitted a loud pop, was dropped to the floor, and burst into flames.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the device was left completely destroyed. The user took the charred remains to a Samsung Service Center in South Korea, where the company has since begun an internal inspection to determine what went wrong.

(Image credit: Cheoeuijan-ah / Samsung Korea)

One important detail is that the phone was not plugged in when the fire started. This makes people wonder if the problem is more than just a charging issue. It could be a faulty battery, too much heat from apps running in the background, or a problem with how the new hardware handles heat.

It's not the first heat complaint

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by Samsung’s latest Exynos 2500 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets, both known for their performance, but early user reports have also mentioned higher-than-usual operating temperatures under load.

As of now, Samsung hasn’t issued any official statement, suggesting this may be an isolated case. However, the company is expected to run extensive diagnostics to rule out broader safety concerns.

The Galaxy S25 Plus fire may turn out to be a one-off manufacturing defect, but for a device carrying Samsung’s flagship badge, even a single case like this is enough to raise eyebrows. Until the company’s investigation concludes, Galaxy S25 owners might want to keep an eye on their phone’s temperature, just to be safe.