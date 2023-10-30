Best Meta Quest 3 accessories 2023

The Meta Quest 3 is an amazing headset on its own, but it's got some glaring flaws that a few accessories can easily fix. From improving comfort to increasing battery life, adding new functions, and even letting you play in the dark, these accessories will make your Quest 3 experience better than ever.

We're still early in the Meta Quest 3's life and many accessory manufacturers haven't had the chance to release most planned products just yet. Still, we've used a bunch of Quest 3 accessories and have already determined the most important ones you need right away.

At a glance

Load the next 2 products ↓ Best battery pack 7. PrismXR wearable battery pack Check Amazon Best battery pack Not too many batteries are compatible with the Quest 3's higher power requirements, but that's not the only thing that makes this battery pack great. You can also wear it, helping keep tangles and hassle to a minimum! Read more below. Best for glasses 8. Zenni Optical prescription lenses Visit Site Best accessory for glasses-wearers Anyone who wears glasses knows how annoying (and dangerous) it is to have your lenses meet the headset. These lens inserts from Virtu Clear will let you enjoy VR without the hassle of contacts. Read more below.

Best overall

(Image credit: BoboVR)

1. BoboVR M3 Pro Solving the real problems Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Takes the weight off your face + Adds more battery life + Fits a wide range of head sizes and shapes + Magnetic battery pack can be hot-swapped + Allows for open visor configuration + Good price Reasons to avoid - None

BoboVR has been making many people's favorite Quest 2 head strap for a few years, and now that product has been upgraded for the Meta Quest 3. This replaces the flimsy cloth strap that ships with the Quest 3 and makes it much more comfortable to wear.

To start with, the BoboVR M3 Pro shakes things up by taking all the weight off your face and evenly distributing it between your forehead and occipital bone. That makes it far more comfortable to wear it for long periods of time, and it also means you can wear your Quest 3 without the face pad if you so wish.

Extra comfort serves a double purpose since the BoboVR M3 Pro ships with a rechargeable, magnetically-detachable battery pack that can be hot-swapped at any time. Each pack adds about 2 hours to the Quest 3's battery life, meaning you can play for hours at a time without worrying about low battery notifications.

Best controller accessory

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

2. AMVR Meta Quest 3 controller grips So much comfort Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Keeps the controller securely in your hand + Great sweat-resistant grip + Quick-removal battery slot + Easily-adjustable wrist straps + Extra cutout for the lower tracking LED Reasons to avoid - Have to remove to fit in some controller accessories

We're super early into the Meta Quest 3's life, which is why AMVR's controller grips are so impressive. Not only are these grips incredibly well-designed but it's hard to imagine grips getting any better (or more comfortable) over time.

Like the company's Quest 2 grips, these Quest 3 grips feature a clever battery slot so you can swap out low batteries without having to take the grips off the controller. Plus, AMVR is one of the only companies making grips that didn't cover up that lower tracking LED near the base, so these won't negatively affect tracking quality at all.

The extra soft material not only adds grip to the Quest 3's controllers but it's got a nice powdery finish, helping to ward against sweaty hands. And who could forget about those fantastic hand grips that make it possible to throw things in VR without throwing the controllers?

Plus, they work as an excellent counter-weight to better stabilize the smaller controllers in your hands. It's a win, win, win all around.

Best face cover

(Image credit: APEXINNO)

3. APEXINNO silicone face cover Keep sweat at bay Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to clean + Easy to install and remove + Doesn't absorb sweat Reasons to avoid - Doesn't eliminate lens fog

The plush facial interface that ships with the Meta Quest 3 feels great on the skin but it has one big problem: it's cloth, so it absorbs sweat. This pad is fine for some games, but any active game that gets you really sweating will make the pad get gross pretty quickly.

That's why this inexpensive silicone cover is great! For a few bucks, the APEXINNO silicone face cover slips over top of the cloth padding and wicks sweat away. Plus, it's just as easy to remove and clean as it is to install.

This one's a pretty basic accessory that makes it nicer to share the headset with friends since it can be easily clean and dried between players. Just beware that it's not a full facial interface replacement so it doesn't solve the lens fogging problem.

Best headphones

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

4. Soundcore VR P10 earbuds The best wireless earbuds for VR Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at soundcore Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Low-latency + Excellent sound quality + Completely wireless + USB-C dongle has passthrough connection + Rechargeable case Reasons to avoid - None

Some products are nearly impossible to improve upon. Soundcore's VR P10 earbuds fit right into that elusive category, delivering the best wireless audio quality of any made-for-VR earbuds you'll find today. In fact, these were the original wireless earbuds and they are still amazing today on the Quest 3.

Not only are Soundcore's VR P10 earbuds super comfortable, but they come in a handy case that recharges them while docked inside. The case recharges via USB-C connection, and a colored LED on the front will let you know the status at all times.

These earbuds not only sound incredible but also deliver zero latency thanks to the ingenious USB-C dongle that plugs into your Quest 3's USB-C port. Plus, Soundcore was thoughtful enough to include a USB-C passthrough port on the dongle so you can still use your battery head strap and the earbuds at the same time.

Best Link cable

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

5. Zyber Quest Link cable (16ft) Long and strong Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 16 feet (5m) long + Inexpensive + Fast speeds + Charges while playing + Status LED on the cable Reasons to avoid - Only USB-C on one side

Zyber has been making my favorite Quest Link cable for a while now, and their flagship cable works perfectly with the Meta Quest 3. Not only is it well made but it won't break the bank, either, and it comes in a lengthy 16ft that'll stretch all the way across your living room.

Zyber's Quest Link cable isn't just long, though, it's also well-built and plugs into your PC's USB-A ports instead of requiring a USB-C port. That could be a drawback for some PCs but it's likely a positive trait for most people.

In addition to being well-built, it has a great data transfer rate, keeps the headset powered while playing PCVR games, and even has an LED status light right on the end so you don't have to guess when the connection has been made.

Best Carrying Case

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

6. KIWI Design Meta Quest carrying case Pack it all in Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fits large head straps + Molded to naturally hold Quest 3 securely + Stylish design + Super protective + Spots for the controllers and lots of accessories + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Too big for the Quest 3 with the cloth head strap

This carrying case is technically made for the Meta Quest 2, but it'll perfectly fit your Quest 3 and its smaller controllers so long as you're using a larger head strap.

KIWI's case looks absolutely fantastic on the outside, and it's built well, to boot, keeping your Quest 3 protected even if you accidentally drop the case. It's got dedicated spots for the controllers right in the middle and even includes a handy lens protective cover so rogue accessories can't scratch up those precious lenses.

There's also additional storage inside for extra accessories like cables and batteries, making this a fantastic deal all around. Just be warned that since it was designed for the larger Meta Quest 2, it's too big for the Quest 3 when using the default cloth straps. If you'd rather stick with the smaller head straps, grab the official Meta Quest 3 carrying case instead.

Best battery pack

(Image credit: PrismXR)

7. PrismXR wearable battery pack Playing with power Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Ups your playtime by four to six hours + Great alternative to battery head straps + Can be worn for comfort + Comes in multiple sizes and colors Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Adds a cable to the headset

Not everyone wants to add more weight to their headset, which is why a battery head strap isn't always the best solution. So, instead of putting the weight on your head, wouldn't it make more sense to wear the battery on your body?

That's the idea behind the PrismXR wearable battery pack for the Meta Quest 3. It can be strapped to your waist like a belt or worn around your torso like a satchel.

The giant 10,000mAh battery can keep the Quest 3 powered for up to an additional 6 hours, giving you an all-day battery life for gaming or productivity.

This one charges at 18W, so it'll take around 3 hours for a full charge, but its 30W output ensures the Meta Quest 3 never drains while playing. Plus, it comes in several colors and sizes to best match your body type and preferences.

Best accessory for glasses-wearers

(Image credit: Zenni Optical)

8. Zenni Optical prescription lenses Clearing things up Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Tailor-made for the Quest 3 + Endorsed by Meta + Anti-glare treatment + Easy installation + Water and scratch-resistant Reasons to avoid - Not designed for sharing

The Meta Quest 3's improved facial interface can be easily adjusted to fit many different types of prescription glasses, but using that has some major downsides. For one, it's inconvenient, especially if you're sharing the Quest with someone else. Making room for glasses also pushes the Quest 3 further away from your face, reducing your field of vision into the virtual world.

Ditch the hassle and grab these inexpensive prescription lenses built for the Quest 3, instead! These lenses pop right onto the Quest 3's lenses and can be removed when sharing the headset with others. Since they're made-to-order, they fit your prescription perfectly and make using the headset far nicer than using your glasses.

Plus, they're water and scratch-resistant, have an anti-glare coating, and are endorsed by Meta for official compatibility.

Get a better experience

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Meta Quest 3 is an amazing headset, no doubt, but it's so much better with a few accessories. If you're only looking to buy one accessory today, though, focus on the BoboVR M3 Pro. It makes the Quest 3 substantially more comfortable to wear and even adds 2 hours of battery life to the Quest 3 thanks to the included battery pack.

Plus, you can order additional battery packs from BoboVR and add more play time to your VR sessions by hot-swapping out batteries with a convenient magnetic interface.

Second to that are the AMVR controller grips, which add a handy hand strap to the controllers, plus a lovely grippy, sweat-resistant cover for a better grip.

No matter what you choose, though, rest in confidence that these are the best Quest 3 accessories you can buy today!