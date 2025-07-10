You've got one more day to upgrade your Meta Quest 3 controllers for under $20 before Prime Day ends

The Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S both ship with the same excellent 3rd-gen Touch controllers, which feature advanced haptics and a new kind of ring-less tracking system, but they still suffer from one problem: they're too easy to accidentally drop. That's what you need these $16 controller grips, on sale until the end of Prime Day on July 11, 2025.

The wrist straps included with the controllers will keep them from flying across the room, but these grip straps keep them from falling off your hand at all in the first place. Not only that, but the adjustable wrist strap fits all hand sizes — from kids to adults — and helps balance the controllers better in your hands.

That makes them far more comfortable for long play sessions and even helps you better throw objects while playing in VR. When you can actually let go of the controllers and not worry about them ending up in the drywall, you gain serious confidence and skill that'll get you to the top of those leaderboards.

AMVR controller grips: $23.99 $15.99 at Amazon These minimalist grips fit on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S controllers, replacing the battery door with a grippy texture and an adjustable hand strap that keeps your controllers in your hands, even when you completely let go. They're $1 less than the previous low price, making this the best time to pick them up!

Not only are these grips my favorite for overall comfort, but their minimalist design ensures that your controllers don't feel any bulkier than the out-of-the-box feel. Plus, since the straps just replace the battery door, it's dead simple to swap out the batteries when they get low. Just pop the door out like usual and snap it back in when you're done!

But not everyone likes the feel of the smooth plastic of the Meta Quest Touch controllers. That's why Kiwi Design's choice of grips is a great choice. They're a bit more expensive than the minimalist AMVR strap, but the soft-touch silicone material covers your entire Quest controller (with cutouts for the tracking LEDs), preventing hand sweat and adding extra grip in the process.

Kiwi Design upgraded controller grips: $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon Kiwi Design's upgraded controller grips envelop your controllers in a comfy silicone bumper, preventing slippage and sweat. The new cloth hand strap is far more comfortable than the pleather strap from the old design, and the handy battery door makes it simple to swap out those batteries instead of taking the entire grip off. Plus, this $7 discount makes them far less painful to invest in during the Prime Day sale.

Kiwi Design notably improved this design over the original by swapping out the rigid pleather straps with soft, cloth straps that stretch with your hands. They're so much more comfortable, you have to wonder why this material wasn't used the first time around!

The handy battery door opens up when you want and makes it simple to swap out batteries, too, so you don't need to remove the whole grip just to charge. Kiwi Design was also careful not to cover any of the tracking LEDs, including the hidden one on the inside bottom of the controller itself, so these don't negatively affect tracking.

But folks with bigger hands should choose Kiwi Design's other controller grips for maximum comfort.

Kiwi Design G4 Max controller grips: $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon Love the Meta Quest controller design, but don't like how short the handles are? That's where Kiwi Design G4 Max grips come in. They feature a supple silicone texture for the whole controller, padded hand straps, improved wrist straps, and extended handles for the ultimate comfort controller grip, now at a great $7 discount for Prime Day.

Kiwi Design G4 Max controller grips work for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S and add length to the ends of the controllers, helping them fit better in larger hands. Not only that, but the upgraded wrist strap material is ultra soft and pillowy, making it comfortable to play for hours.

This is the most comfortable controller grip on this list, and it's a huge win to get it at under $28 for Prime Day. It's actually the one I'm holding in the picture at the top if you want to see what it looks like in someone's hands.