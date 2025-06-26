Golfing in the summertime can be a wonderful thing, but it's a costly expense that quickly adds up to bust budgets faster than thermometers in July. Practicing your swing at home might not be possible for the vast majority of people, but that's why VR headsets exist.

A VR console like the Meta Quest 3S costs far less than a Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5 and offers thousands of great games to play the moment you unbox it. Even better, games like Golf Plus and Walkabout Mini Golf not only let you practice your swing convincingly by actually using your arms and full body motion to swing a virtual club, but they're also dirt cheap to play thanks to free trials and the Meta Horizon Plus subscription.

Plus, there's just something special about how a golf club feels when you're golfing. Playing VR golf games with just the controller works fine, but that extra weight and length are physical objects that deliver a sense of authenticity to your play that not only helps you get better in the game but also better in real life.

I've been playing VR games regularly since 2016, and I've tested a lot of VR golf clubs and other accessories since then. My collection would make some Wii collectors blush. I've noticed that my scores have drastically improved since using a golf club attachment full time, and that score dips every time I play without one. I've narrowed down the choices to just two that you need to buy for your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S, and they're great for very different reasons.

The best club for VR golf (and more)

YOGES is one of the best brands in Meta Quest accessories, and the company makes just about any accessory you could think of for VR headsets. While the company's Quest 2 golf controller design wasn't my favorite, the Quest 3 version hits all the right marks for success.

That all starts with the way the controller slides into the club. Grab the right Meta Quest Touch controller with the wrist strap attached, slide the strap through the hole in the bottom, fit the end of the strap into the tongue, then twist the head to tighten the fit. That feels like a lot of instructions for what amounts to an incredibly simple, yet effective design, and it takes just seconds to install.

It's a super snug fit that doesn't wobble and has zero chance of accidentally launching the controller out since it uses the built-in wrist straps to keep the controller in place. Plus, since the controller is facing up and toward you, there's no chance you'll have tracking issues when holding the club normally.

Like a few other clubs, this one has an adjustable length, allowing you to make it the length that's most comfortable for you, ranging from 51cm to 74cm long in total. Since you don't actually want to hit the floor while virtual golfing, being able to adjust the height makes this ideal for players of all ages and statures.

That also means the YOGES club doesn't just work for golf! You can shorten it and use it like a tennis racket, or set it mid-level to make it feel like a baseball bat. I'm not sure I'd play Beat Saber with it, and it's not quite short enough to feel like a ping-pong paddle, but the adjustable range makes this ideal for most club-driven sports.

Now for the mini golf fans

The YOGES club can definitely be used for mini golf. It's actually the main club my wife uses when we play mini golf for date night, but a more bespoke solution is best for Walkabout Mini Golf fans who are truly serious about increasing their scores.

I'm speaking about FormX Design's Grip-To-Putter 3. As the name implies, this is the third-generation Grip-To-Putter designed specifically for the Meta Quest 3 jointly by the folks at FormX Design and the developers of Walkabout Mini Golf, Mighty Coconut.

The club gets its name from the grip-to-putt function found inside Walkabout Mini Golf. When that option is enabled, your putter is transparent until you hold the grip button on the controller. This works fine when you're just using a controller without a club, but it's impossible to somehow hold the grip button at the end of a golf club while you swing it. That is, unless you use the Grip-To-Putter 3, of course.

An ingenious trigger on the handle is connected to a cable that runs the length of the club, ending at a little plastic grip "finger" that holds the grip button when you press the trigger on the handle.

This allows you to get the advantages of the real weight of a club — and let me tell you, this club feels exactly like a real mini golf club, weight, grippy handle, and all — plus the advantage of the grip-to-putt option. That lets you practice your shot before you actually hit the ball, since the club is transparent until you hold that trigger.

If you're serious about mini golf, and you absolutely should be with the immense quality that comes in every Walkabout Mini Golf course, this is the accessory to get. Walkabout's latest course is out today, no less, bringing a new crystal magnet play mechanic alongside its fourth entry into the Evil Lairs series. It's an unbelievably good time on a gorgeous cliffside that you have to experience!