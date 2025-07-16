What you need to know

Google has officially set the date for its next Made by Google event, and it's all set to take place on Aug. 20.

The event will be held in New York this year, a shift from its usual Mountain View-based event in California.

The Keynote will start at around 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and will be livestream on Google's official YouTube channel.

Google has officially announced the next Made by Google event. The tech giant sent out invites to Android Central and other media outlets that stated that the event is all set to take place on August 20 this year — a week later than last year, nonetheless, still in August.

The invite also states that the tech giant will be bringing the event to New York City this time around, after six years. Seems like New York has become a hot spot for tech events this year, considering Samsung and Motorola unveiled their new phones in the same city as well.

According to the invites, "The Made by Google 2025 keynote will start at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Officially, Google is teasing the latest on “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”

As for what we expect to see from this year's event, it is the entire Pixel 10 lineup, which could include four devices: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As for the wearables, the Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes, backed by Wear OS 6 and all the latest UI updates that come with it.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Historically, Google has also announced its new Android version. However, considering the early release of Android 16 on June 10 this year, we expect to see flagship devices come with the latest version of Android 16 out of the box, hopefully with the new Material 3 Expressive UI update slated for later this year.

Of course, we also expect to hear plenty about how Gemini will be integrated into these new devices.

Other than that, several rumors indicate a potential launch of the Pixel Buds 2a, along with Pixel-specific accessories allegedly called "Pixel Snap." The rumor further states that there are supposedly three accessories in the works: a Pixelsnap charger, a Pixelsnap charger with a stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google is yet to put out a livestream link for the event, and interested folks can keep an eye on Google's official social media channels and blog for the direct link closer to the date.