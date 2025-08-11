What you need to know

A massive gallery of alleged Pixel 10 renders were posted on X, showcasing the phones in several expected colors.

The Pixel 10's main highlight was its rumored third camera, which could be a telephoto lens, alongside its four colors, like Indigo.

Late last week held a massive rumor about the Pixel 10's battery, camera, recording, and other specifications before launch on August 20.

Yet another round of alleged Pixel 10 leaks has surfaced early this week, giving us a clear look at Google's next series.

Earlier this morning (Aug 11), X tipster Evan Blass posted what's been alleged as the entire rendering set for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. Each model shines in various colorways, which could be the colors consumers can expect when launch rolls around in a week. For the base Pixel 10, what's been the highlight in recent rumors is its third camera, which rumors say is a telephoto lens.

This may bring the device closer to the rest of the series in terms of offered cameras. The strength will be subjected to tests once it arrives, no doubt. The renders Blass shared on X show off the phone in four colors (as rumored previously): Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass.

The Pixel 10 Pro took its time down the alleged catwalk, showing itself off in three options: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone. Previous rumors claim this model should see a Jade option, too, but the leak today didn't offer a look at that variation.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

When we get down to the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, that model features all four previously rumored colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone. For the Jade option, the 10 Pro XL's sides and even its large camera bar assume an almost brass-like hue. The other models feature sides and camera bars with colors close to the device's body, such as a more silver approach for the Moonstone variation.

There are loads of renderings that Blass has shared via a lengthy X thread. You can scroll through its entirety directly from their page.

The Pixel 10 is raring to go

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The large and in charge Pixel 10 Pro XL was highlighted in a few leaks last week, which concerned its Obsidian color. The highest-tier slab phone for the Pixel series is expected to retain a design similar to last year. This means consumers can likely expect rounded corners, a completely flat display, and three cameras on its back.

Speaking of those more interesting specs, another leak late last week suggests a 6.8-inch Super Actua display for the 10 Pro XL. Its camera capabilities were rumored to include 8K recording, a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto with 100x zoom. Rumors suggest 16GB of RAM will be its maximum, with a battery that should last ~24 hours or more, depending on use. The rest of the Pixel 10 series was also alleged in those rumors, as well, giving us a better idea of what launch could hold.

We're not far now, as Google's event for the Pixel 10's launch will be hosted on August 20.