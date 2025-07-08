New Pixel 10 colors have been leaked, bringing some unexpected storage treats

Your favorite Pixel 10 color might dictate your storage size.

Google Pixel 10 renders
(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

What you need to know

  • Google is reportedly mixing things up, with some Pixel 10 colors potentially being tied to specific storage tiers.
  • A Jade color on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL is reportedly only available with 256GB storage and up.
  • Meanwhile, Porcelain and Moonstone versions of the Pixel 10 Pro XL might also skip the 1TB option entirely.

A new report indicates that Google is getting picky with how storage and colors line up, potentially locking certain shades to specific storage options instead of letting you mix and match freely.

According to information apparently pulled from a distributor via Droid Life, the base Pixel 10 is rolling out in four shades: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and the bigger Pro XL are getting their own color lineup: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you’ll supposedly only get two picks: Moonstone or Jade.

Here's the breakdown of potential colors and storage options:

Model

Color

Storage Configurations

Google Pixel 10

Obsidian

128GB, 256GB

Frost

128GB, 256GB

Indigo

128GB, 256GB

Lemongrass

128GB, 256GB

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Obsidian

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Porcelain

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Moonstone

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Jade

256GB

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Obsidian

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Porcelain

256GB, 512GB

Moonstone

256GB, 512GB

Jade

256GB

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Moonstone

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Jade

256GB, 512GB

If you’re eyeing the Pixel 10 Pro in Jade finish, you might have to cough up for the 256GB model. The same goes for the Pro XL. And if you're leaning toward the foldable Pro in Jade, don’t expect a 1TB version at all.

To make things even more layered, the Pixel 10 Pro XL in Porcelain and Moonstone might skip the 1TB option altogether. On the other hand, the Obsidian version could still come in 128GB, hinting at a bit more flexibility for the classic black look.

Black (Obsidian) wins again

The Obsidian Pixel 10 Pro XL looks like it's getting the full storage spread: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, all the way up to 1TB. No other color seems to be getting that kind of treatment, making this colorway the most flexible pick if you're picky about storage.

Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro might still start at 128GB of storage, even though UFS 4.0 usually starts at 256GB. That likely means the base model sticks with the older UFS 3.1 tech, so expect slower speeds compared to the higher-tier versions rocking UFS 4.0.

