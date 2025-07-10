What you need to know

Surprisingly, an alleged Pixel 10 prototype surfaced on a Chinese auction website.

The device in question sports a similar design to what we've seen rumored in leaked renders, such as an identical Pixel 9 theme and a third camera lens.

Previous rumors claimed the base Pixel 10 would receive a third lens (telephoto), as well as a PWM dimming rate upgrade for its screen.

Did anyone have this on their leak bingo card? One of Google's reported early Pixel 10 models supposedly appeared on an unexpected website overseas.

A post by 9to5Google highlights the apparent appearance of a Pixel 10 prototype model on a Chinese auction website. The machine-translated description box says the seller is offering the motherboard of the phone in question, which looks similar to what we've seen in past leaks. The alleged Pixel 10 still sports those rounded corners and flat edges, just like Google's past-gen.

The back, which furthers its prototype nature, displays the "G" logo and a horizontal camera bump with an extra lens. The photo of the motherboard features a bolded "G5," which likely indicates the phone's expected Tensor G5 SoC.

There appear to be three lenses inside the Pixel 10's camera island and its LED flash. The Chinese seller states this device is in its EVT stage, which the publication notes indicates the "final stage" before mass production for the market. However, 9to5 picked up on an oddity, which is the phone's fastboot mode screen that displays DVT (Design Validation Test) instead of the seller's alleged EVT stage.

An Earlier Pixel 10?

(Image credit: GooFish)

The trail of Pixel 10 leaks about its camera upgrade started in March, when a batch of renders showcased it with three, not two. Aside from the seemingly identical design to the Pixel 9, there was speculation that this third lens would bring the base model closer to its Pro and Pro XL siblings. In June, we were met with a report that suggested the Pixel 10 would grab a telephoto lens addition. It seems that Google will keep the ultrawide macros, bringing its lens total to three.

An exclusive report from Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich states the Pixel 10 could see a major display upgrade: better PWM dimming rate. While Google didn't give specifics, a representative informed us that "their (Google) teams are aware and investigating this. You can expect updates later this year."

Just this week, a rumor surfaced regarding the Pixel 10 series' colors and storage totals. While the base model allegedly tops out at 256GB, the Pro, Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold reach 1TB.

We might not have to wait that much longer, as Google is rumored to host its next Made by Google launch event on August 20, 2025.