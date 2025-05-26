What you need to know

A commercial shoot for the Pixel 10 Pro was leaked, offering early visuals of the device.

The Pixel 10 Pro should be retaining a similar design to its predecessor, including the protruding camera visor and triple camera system with a temperature sensor.

The leak also indicates that Google is likely planning an early summer event to launch the Pixel 10 series.

Google is preparing for the Pixel 10 series lineup, and it is pretty evident that the company appears to be shooting for the commercials of its products. Thanks to a new leak, we get to see a glimpse of the shoot alongside some sneak peeks of the upcoming handset.

The leak comes through a photographer, Mark Teasdale, on X (via DroidLife), where he happened to go out for a walk and spotted a commercial shoot happening with over 20 crew shooting a man with a phone — and that happens to be the Pixel 10 Pro, going by the images.

🎬 Just out for a walk…stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members…to film someone holding a phone 😂If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75May 23, 2025

The images from the so-called “Ask more of your phone” shoot here include a storyboard of the commercial, which comprises some Pixel 10 Pro shots in a couple of angles revealing its design, and some hands-on of the device where one can see the notable protruding camera visor similar to the predecessor Pixel 9 Pro. It includes the triple camera setup next to the popular temperature sensor.

The successor looks largely the same as the previous iteration — in the commercial shoot images and also matches the previously leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders.

While a lot of older-generation Pixel phones have shown up before the release in several ways, like renders, someone dropping the phone in a café, or its retail box surfacing, the latest commercial shoot leak still comes as an interesting way to see the phone beforehand.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

With Google done with its annual developer conference last week and the Android Show a week before that, the next big event is the Pixel 10 series. We will likely get devices like Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold this time around.