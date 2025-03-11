What you need to know

Tipster OnLeaks has come up with the CAD renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

All three CAD-based renders are now out, revealing an identical design — including flat sides and color options.

The only big change appears to be the new camera addition on the base Pixel 10 handset.

All three phones are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 SoC.

While we await the Pixel 9a launch, we already get to see what Google's next flagship series could potentially look like. The Computer Aided Design (CAD) renders of the trio Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL have now surfaced, which indicates very minimal changes over the predecessor models.

The renders were shared by Android Headlines in conjunction with tipster OnLeaks. They not only reveal the design but also some of the expected dimensions are shared.

Per the publication, the Pixel 10 is sticking to the near-identical design of the predecessor Pixel 9, meaning it will have the same 6.3-inch display and will measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm.

The Pixel 10 renders also suggest that the device will feature flat matte-finished sides again with minimal curves towards the edges for a better grip. The power button followed by volume rockers is placed on the right pane of the handset. The shared renders also appear in a pink hue as seen on the previous iteration.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

The one big change, however, is expected to be in the camera segment as the leak suggests we would see a triple camera setup on the Pixel 10, unlike the Pixel 9, which came with dual cameras.

On the other hand, the latest Pixel 10 Pro renders also indicate that it will also be identical to the predecessor Pixel 9 Pro, including the dimensions. It is likely to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, similar to the previous iteration. We will again likely be seeing the same 6.3-inch display. This appears to be good news for the cases used on the Pixel 9 series, as it would fit the successors as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

The Pixel 10 Pro will also be retaining the triple camera system comprising a primary lens, ultra-wide-angle camera, and a periscope lens. Unlike the matte sides on the Pixel 10, the Pro model is expected to be coming in a glossy finish.

The case appears to be the same with the Pixel 10 Pro XL model as well because the shared renders suggest the same design setup as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The former will have a 6.8-inch display accompanied by 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm dimensions — nearly identical to the previous iteration. The XL stands out to be the flagship model in the lot — thanks to the large display and a bigger battery is also expected.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

While all three Pixel 10 series phones aren't changing much in design aesthetics, we expect some solid changes in the internals, which can include the new and presumably powerful Tensor G5 chip.

Like the predecessors, the launch of the trio is expected to be sooner — maybe a couple of months after the Google IO event, which is going to be held in May. While we wait, here's a look at what we'd wish to see with the Pixel 10 series.