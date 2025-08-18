New Google Maps feature: React to images with emojis for instant feedback
Google Maps is experimenting with emoji-style reactions for images in the app.
What you need to know
- Google Maps is testing emoji reactions for images in business listings.
- Available emojis include heart, pray, fire, tongue-out, and a mind-blown option.
- Tapping an emoji triggers a small animation, but reactions don't yet appear on images.
Google Maps seems to be testing a new feature that lets users react to images in a listing, similar to how you can currently react to messages in Google Messages.
Currently in Google Maps, when you open a listing you see the listing's name, options like call and directions at the top, followed by images. You can swipe through the carousel of images and video or look for more in the Reviews section, but there's no way to react or leave feedback to an image. Google now seems to be testing that.
On my Pixel 9 Pro, opening a listing shows a new "Press and hold to react" overlay on images with reactions above them. Pressing and holding an image shows five reactions above it, which include heart, pray, fire, a side tongue emoji (probably to react to an image of a restaurant), and a mind-blown emoji.
Photo reactions are coming to Google Maps
Tapping an emoji triggers an animation. For example, hitting the heart icon shows a big-sized heart that swirls across the screen. Moreover, when you first leave a reaction to an image, a dialog box informs the user that these emojis will be shared with Google and shown publicly.
However, on my device, tapping an emoji does nothing to the image, and there's no way to tell if you've reacted (unless you tap-and-hold it again), as nothing shows up in the UI.
In Google Messages, if you react to a message, the emoji shows up below it, but emojis don't appear in Google Maps for now. It's also worth noting that these are the only five emojis available, and there's no way currently to add others.
There's no official word on what the feature is meant to achieve, but Google likely sees reactions as a quick way to boost engagement on Maps listings. The feature would make it easier for users to quickly share feedback on photos without leaving full reviews.
The feature doesn't appear to be rolling out widely just yet, as I could spot it working only on my Google Pixel 9 Pro and Oppo Find N5, and not on any other Android devices or iPhone. However, since the feature has been spotted, it looks like it could roll out anytime soon.
Sanuj is a tech writer who loves exploring smartphones, tablets, and wearables. He began his journey with a Nokia Lumia and later dived deep into Android and iPhone. He's been writing about tech since 2018, with bylines at Pocketnow, Android Police, Pocket-Lint, and MakeUseOf. When he's not testing gadgets, he's either sipping chai, watching football, or playing cricket.
