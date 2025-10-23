Google starts quietly rolling out an essential button on Android Auto

What you need to know

Android Auto users noticed that Google's recent update for Google Maps brought the "Report" button to smaller screens.

The company also slipped in a QoL update for Maps, making it so "suggested destinations" never automatically open when unwanted.

Google teased the future of AI in cars for Android Auto earlier this year, highlighting how Gemini can make rides smoother.

Android Auto's rolled out a quiet update, but drivers have noticed it and are voicing its useful arrival.

Drivers took to the Android Auto subreddit to bring awareness to a recent Google Maps update for the console (via 9to5Google). The original poster (OP) states that the update finally made the app more accommodating for vehicles with smaller screens. Particularly, it now shows the "Report" button in Maps. The user's photo shows that drivers can now report crashes, instances of police, congestion, and more without having to resort to their phone.

Other user reports suggest this small update has been slowly rolling out over the past few days, with one saying they got it yesterday (Oct 21).

Another user's report states that, in this update, Google has relocated the Maps' Guidance Audio button. Now, it seems users will find this option inside the app's settings, a move likely done to make room for the useful, community-like feature that is the report button.

Elsewhere, the publication spotted another report that says Android Auto's "suggested destinations" menu no longer expands when turned on for the first time. The user states, "The suggested destinations drop-down menu didn't expand, and when I tapped on it, it opened into the full-screen search/suggested destinations list."

Making the road more enjoyable

Google giveth, but it also taketh away after reports earlier this month said its cute mini-games were disappearing. Android Auto drivers reported that their in-car games were vanishing from their devices. These games were small, pretty much made from HTML5 coding that might've kept the little ones (or yourself) from getting bored in a traffic jam. Users reported that the games were gone from the stable and beta versions of Android Auto's software, indicating that Google is done with them.

The funny thing is, Google was just pushing for larger games, such as Candy Crush Soda Saga and Angry Birds for cars. So, it seems that Google's just done with its smaller, GameSnacks experience, and is looking to make in-car gaming a little more.

Google teased the future of AI, namely Gemini, for Android Auto earlier this year. Gemini is designed to be a more useful in-car assistant than the old Assistant that can "gauge" what the user needs through "natural conversations."