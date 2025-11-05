What you need to know

Live lane guidance makes its debut on the Polestar 4, marking the first rollout of Google Maps’ new real-time, camera-powered navigation feature.

The system uses the car’s front-facing camera and sensors to detect lane markings and road signs, combining that with Google’s map data for precise lane instructions.

Launching first in the U.S. and soon in Sweden, the feature will initially work on highways, with broader road support coming later.

Google Maps is taking in-car navigation up a notch with its new live lane guidance feature, and it’s rolling out first on the Polestar 4.

This upgrade taps into the car’s front-facing camera to actually see lane markings and road signs in real time, giving drivers precise lane instructions to make highway exits and turns smoother and less stressful.

Rather than just using map data, the feature combines what the car’s sensors see with Google’s mapping tools to help you stay in the right lane. If you’re close to missing an exit, the system gives you early alerts with clear visuals and voice prompts so you can change lanes safely.

The feature will launch on Polestar 4 models with Google built-in, starting in the United States and Sweden in the coming months. Google says this first phase will focus on highways, where lane markings and exits are usually clear, but support for more complex roads will be added later.

Google also said that more vehicles with Google built-in will get live lane guidance in the future, but there’s no set timeline yet. For now, Polestar is Google’s pilot partner for the rollout, which makes sense because its infotainment system is closely tied to Android Automotive.

Visually, the feature shows up as an overlay on the in-car navigation screen, where the correct lane is highlighted in blue. If the driver drifts into the wrong lane or needs to switch to make an upcoming turn, the system provides real-time visual and voice guidance to help reposition safely.

This feature is more advanced than the static lane guidance Google Maps offers on phones. It adapts to real road conditions by using the car’s sensors to confirm your position.

Proactive safety alerts

Google calls the new feature “customized, real-time navigation help,” and it’s clear why. Missed exits, sudden lane changes, and highway confusion are common driving stressors, and this system aims to reduce them by giving you lane advice when you need it.

Still, there are a few limitations. Since the system depends on both Google built-in and the car’s camera hardware, it won’t be available on every Android Auto vehicle or smartphone anytime soon. And because it relies heavily on accurate lane markings and signage, performance may vary depending on local road conditions.

Even so, this may be just the start. With Polestar leading the way, live lane guidance could soon become a standard feature in the next generation of smart vehicles using Google’s in-car system.