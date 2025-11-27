What you need to know

Google Maps now has a new Power Saving Mode aimed at fixing the long-standing issue of battery drain during turn-by-turn navigation.

Power Saving Mode uses AOD Min Mode to show a dim, monochrome, low-power map with only the essential information.

The feature is limited to the Pixel 10 series and works only for driving, not walking or biking.

Google Maps is a must-have for daily commutes and road trips. But if you’ve used turn-by-turn navigation for hours, you know the problem: your phone’s battery drops quickly. GPS, mobile data, and especially the bright, always-on screen are known for draining your battery when you need it most.

Google is finally tackling this issue with a new Power Saving Mode, which is rolling out now, as per 9to5Google. There’s a big catch, though: the mode is only available on the new Pixel 10 series. Also, Power Saving Mode works only while driving, so it doesn’t support walking or cycling navigation.

Power Saving Mode offers a simpler, low-power version of turn-by-turn navigation. So if you’re on a long drive and your phone’s battery gets low, this smarter mode could help — unless you’re using an older Pixel or another Android device.

(Image credit: Google)

It shows only what actually matters

Google’s solution uses a feature called AOD Min Mode, which lets Maps run full-screen on the Always-On Display. Instead of bright colors and animations, you see a dim, monochrome view with a slow refresh rate and a simple interface. It only shows what you need: your next turn, estimated arrival time, distance, and little else. Traffic overlays, color-coded roads, constant zooming, and street-name clutter are all removed.

The actual trigger is simple. Start turn-by-turn navigation, tap the power button, and your phone flips into this low-power mode. The result is a navigation feed that consumes significantly less battery, with Google suggesting you could squeeze up to four extra hours on longer trips. That’s huge for anyone who relies on Maps during commutes or out-of-town drives, especially when you’re nowhere near a charger.

For Pixel 10 users, Power Saving Mode is already enabled by default. You can turn it off in Google Maps settings if you prefer the full, colorful navigation view.

If the company does expand it — and it should — this could become one of the most useful navigation features to hit Maps in a long time.