How long is the Google Pixel 10 battery life? Best answer: All three of the non-foldable Pixel 10 models are rated to last for at least 24 hours on a single charge with normal use. When Extreme Battery Saver is enabled, Google claims each three phones is capable of lasting for up to 100 hours on a single charge. In terms of the actual battery sizes, the Pixel 10 features a 4,970mAh battery, the Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 4,870mAh cell, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery.

What to know about the Google Pixel 10 battery life

On the bright side, all three Pixel 10 models feature larger batteries than the trio of phones they are replacing. And while the standard Pixel 10 saw the biggest upgrade in battery size, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is actually the phone that manages to impress.

In our review, Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich found that "the Pixel 10 Pro XL lasts around 90 minutes longer per charge than the Pixel 9 Pro XL." Meanwhile, the smaller Pixel 10 Pro is said to only offer "meager improvements," as it lasts for "at best — 20 minutes or so longer than the Pixel 9 Pro."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As is the case with any phone, you might not notice these kinds of results immediately, with the battery draining fairly quickly. However, this is normal, as you have to go through the initial setup process, which includes downloading all of your apps and signing into them. Then, the phones will learn how they are being used in order to provide an optimized experience.

When it comes to charging, sadly, there's not much to really write home about when it comes to wired charging. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are limited to 25W wired charging speeds, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL topping out around 40W.

According to Google, both the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro will gain "up to 55% in 30 minutes," provided that you are using a 30W USB-C PPS charger (or higher). With the Pixel 10 Pro XL, that number jumps up a bit, as it can reach about 70% in 30 minutes, but you'll need at least a 45W USB-C PPS charger.

As for wireless charging, it's much of the same, with a bit of a twist. All three models are equipped with Google's new Pixelsnap magnetic functionality. However, only the Pixel 10 Pro XL takes full advantage with its support of the Qi2.2 standard. This means that the Pro XL is the only phone of the trio that enjoys faster 25W wireless charging speeds, with the other two phones limited to 15W.

Nevertheless, it's great to see Google's entire flagship lineup offering sufficient battery life across the board. If you want the best, you'll need to snag the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

