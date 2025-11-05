How long is the OnePlus 15 battery life? Best answer: The OnePlus 15 sports a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery that's over 20% larger than its predecessor. That should translate to around two days or more of battery life, depending on usage. OnePlus claims the phone supports 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15's battery life

OnePlus's latest flagship is already available in China and is set for a global launch. When it arrives, it'll come with a few downgrades compared to the OnePlus 13, but not in battery life. OnePlus equipped its newest smartphone with a dual-cell silicon-carbon battery, cramming 7,300mAh of capacity into the OnePlus 15.

That's a significant increase over the 6,000mAh capacity of the OnePlus 13, which also used a dual-cell silicon-carbon battery, albeit a smaller one. Compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, silicon-carbon battery cells are more energy-dense, allowing brands like OnePlus to put high-capacity cells into smartphones. The OnePlus 15's battery is 21% larger than the OnePlus 13's, which is significant since the latter already had a reputation for excellent battery life.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In practice, OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 15 can last up to 19 hours during continuous video playback. While playing intensive games at 165 FPS, the company says the phone will still last an outstanding 6.6 hours on a single charge. The OnePlus 15 can also be used for navigation for 12 hours straight. Please note that these figures are based on OnePlus' internal lab testing, and the actual battery life of the OnePlus 15 may vary.

Charging speeds are downright stunning on the OnePlus 15, too. The brand claims a five-minute quick charge translates to six hours of video playback, which is a staggering number. A 30-minute charge will bring your OnePlus 15's battery capacity to over the halfway mark. Not only will it last long, but it will also be quick to recharge.

The OnePlus 15 charges at speeds of up to 120W in China, although charging speeds are typically slower for the U.S. model. The phone also supports 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging. A full charge is reportedly achieved in just 40 minutes, another impressive specification for the OnePlus 15.

All these signs indicate that the OnePlus 15 is capable of achieving multi-day battery life, likely lasting two days on a single charge, although we'll have to confirm this with our own testing. For reference, our OnePlus 13 review stated that "excellent overall battery life means you'll never have battery anxiety." The OnePlus 15 has the capacity and fast-charging tech to perform even better than that five-star Android phone.

The OnePlus 15 will surely be one of the best Android phones of 2025, and the battery is a major reason why.

